Russia declares POW exchange with Ukraine
(MENAFN) Moscow and Kiev have successfully carried out a prisoner of war exchange, with both sides repatriating 205 combatants, according to a statement from Russia's Defense Ministry. The swap, which took place on Tuesday, was facilitated by the United Arab Emirates. The released Russian soldiers have been transported to Belarus, an ally of Moscow, for medical treatment before they are returned home for further rehabilitation.
Prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine are conducted regularly, often with the assistance of neutral countries. The previous exchange occurred in mid-April, when both sides released 246 prisoners.
This latest exchange comes just ahead of a unilateral three-day ceasefire declared by Russia, coinciding with the Victory Day celebrations marking the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. However, Ukraine has refused to reciprocate the ceasefire, instead demanding a 30-day unconditional truce. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has also warned foreign dignitaries attending Moscow's Red Square military parade that his government cannot guarantee their safety.
Despite Zelensky’s comments, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia's military is prepared to respond adequately to any potential Ukrainian provocations.
