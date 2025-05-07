403
Israel claims IDF air-attacks ‘fully disabled’ Yemen’s key airport
(MENAFN) The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have announced that airstrikes on Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, have completely disabled the city's main international airport. The strikes targeted infrastructure under the control of the Houthi rebel group and were carried out in response to a missile attack launched by the Houthis on Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday.
According to the IDF, Israeli jets dismantled what it described as “Houthi terrorist infrastructure” at the airport and also struck power facilities and a concrete plant. Online footage showed dense black smoke rising over Sanaa, while Houthi-affiliated media reported at least three fatalities and more than 30 people injured.
The Israeli strikes come just a day after similar attacks on Yemen’s Hodeidah port, where one person was killed and several others wounded. The Houthis warned that the latest bombings could worsen the country’s humanitarian crisis, particularly by impacting electricity services.
Sunday’s missile strike near Ben Gurion Airport, which injured six and briefly disrupted air travel, marked a significant escalation, as it was the first time a Houthi projectile reached that area. The group claimed responsibility and said the attack was in retaliation for Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza. The Houthis threatened further action, including a potential blockade and more strikes on Israeli airports.
Controlling key areas in western Yemen, the Houthis have been launching drone and missile attacks on Israel and targeting Red Sea shipping, asserting that these actions are in support of Palestinians. After the latest Israeli airstrikes, the group vowed that “Israel’s actions will not go unanswered.”
