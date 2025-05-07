403
Media reports US losing additional jet off Yemen
(MENAFN) The U.S. Navy has lost a second F/A-18 Super Hornet in just over a week while operating in the Red Sea, marking the third such loss since the U.S. escalated military actions against Yemen’s Houthi rebels. The most recent incident involved a fighter jet from the USS Harry S. Truman that went overboard following an arresting gear failure during landing, prompting both the pilot and weapons officer to eject safely.
According to CNN, which cited unnamed sources, the mishap occurred as the jet attempted to land on the aircraft carrier. Both aviators were rescued by a helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 11 and sustained only minor injuries. No one on the flight deck was harmed. A formal investigation is now underway.
The accident coincided with what reports describe as a potential attack by the Iran-aligned Houthis against the Truman, although the U.S. has not confirmed a direct connection between the two events.
Last week, another Super Hornet fell into the sea while performing evasive maneuvers to avoid Houthi missile fire. In December, a third F/A-18 was accidentally shot down by the USS Gettysburg shortly after takeoff for bombing missions over Yemen. Each Super Hornet is estimated to cost $60–70 million.
The Houthis, who claim to act in support of Palestinians amid the ongoing Gaza conflict, have also downed over a dozen U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drones, each valued at around $30 million.
Despite the recent clashes, President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that U.S. airstrikes on Yemen would cease immediately, saying the Houthis had “capitulated” and no longer wished to engage militarily. Oman later confirmed it had brokered a ceasefire agreement between the U.S. and the Houthi movement, ensuring both sides would avoid targeting each other, particularly in key shipping routes in the Red Sea.
