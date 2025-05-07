403
Trump claims Yemen’s Houthis have ‘capitulated’
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that American airstrikes on Yemen would cease immediately, claiming the Houthi militant group has “capitulated” and agreed to stop targeting commercial vessels in the region. The statement was made during a White House appearance alongside Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.
Trump stated that the Houthis had informed Washington they no longer wished to continue fighting, prompting the U.S. to end its bombing campaign. The U.S. and U.K. had launched strikes in recent weeks aimed at halting Houthi attacks on shipping routes. “They have capitulated,” Trump said. “We will stop the bombings.”
Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that the operation was about ensuring freedom of navigation, describing the Houthis as a heavily armed group threatening global trade.
In response to the developments, senior Houthi leader Mohammad Ali Al-Houthi reaffirmed the group’s support for Gaza and criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling for his resignation. He did not directly comment on Trump’s announcement but condemned the U.S. and Israel for what he described as shared “genocidal crimes” in Yemen and Gaza.
The Houthis have carried out attacks on ships they claim are linked to Israel, as well as missile and drone strikes on Israeli territory, positioning their campaign as support for Palestinians amid the ongoing war in Gaza.
Later, Oman’s Foreign Ministry confirmed it had mediated a ceasefire deal between the U.S. and the Houthis. The agreement stipulates that neither side will target the other, including U.S. ships, in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait, aiming to protect commercial shipping routes.
Trump’s announcement followed an Israeli airstrike on Sana’a International Airport in Yemen, which reportedly killed one and injured 35. The attack came after a Houthi ballistic missile targeted Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport, causing injuries and brief disruptions to flights.
