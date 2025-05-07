403
Media reports Brazil, Russia possibly to play football friendly
(MENAFN) Brazil may play a friendly football match against Russia later this year, according to reports from Brazilian media on Monday. Although Russia remains banned from FIFA and UEFA competitions due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, discussions appear to be underway for a potential international fixture.
Journalist Galvão Bueno, writing for Band.com.br, shared a letter from the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), dated August 2024, in which the organization responded positively to an invitation from the Russian Football Union (RFU) to play a match in Moscow in 2025. The CBF indicated that the Brazilian national team could be available during FIFA’s official international windows from October 6–14 and November 10–18.
The letter emphasized the importance of cooperation between the two football bodies, stating such efforts could help "strengthen ties" and contribute to the global football scene. It also mentioned that the national team’s management would begin working toward organizing the match.
However, while this indicates Brazil’s openness to the idea, no final agreement has been reached, and key details such as the date, venue, and logistics are still being discussed. If confirmed, this would be the first game between the two nations since their 2018 encounter in Moscow, which Brazil won 3–0.
Despite these reports, CNN Brazil cited a CBF source who denied that any friendly with Russia—football or otherwise—was being planned.
Since its suspension from international tournaments in 2022, the Russian national team has remained active through a string of friendly matches, recording strong results against teams like Cuba, Serbia, Vietnam, and others. These matches have contributed to Russia’s rise to 34th place in the FIFA world rankings, as the organization continues to award ranking points for friendlies.
