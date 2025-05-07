403
Trump Expresses Hope Over Solving India, Pakistan Conflict
(MENAFN) United States Leader Donald Trump referred to the renewed conflict between India and Pakistan as "a shame," conveying his desire for the hostilities between the two nuclear powers to end “very quickly.”
While addressing journalists at the White House on Tuesday, Trump was asked to comment on the latest developments in the ongoing strife between the two nations.
He responded, "It's a shame. We just heard about it just as we were walking in the doors of the Oval."
Trump reflected on the long-standing animosity between the neighboring countries, noting, "I guess people knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past. They've been fighting for a long time. You know, they've been fighting for many, many decades and centuries, actually, if you really think about it."
He reiterated his hope for a prompt de-escalation, stating, "I just hope it ends very quickly."
Shortly before the media briefing, India’s armed forces announced they had executed strikes as part of what they called “Operation Sindoor,” aiming at locations in both Pakistan and the Pakistan-administered region of Jammu and Kashmir.
These actions come amid escalating friction following an assault last month on the popular tourist destination of Pahalgam, situated in Indian-controlled Kashmir.
