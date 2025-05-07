Browns Restaurant Group Opens First Scotty Browns® Location In Hawai'i

Scotty Browns Poipu Exterior

VANCOUVER, CANADA, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BROWNS RESTAURANT GROUP is beyond excited to announce the opening of their first Scotty Brownsin Kaua'i, HI. This location marks the third Scotty BrownsThis location is a passion project of Scott Morison that is years in the making. Guests can look forward to familiar favourites from all five Browns Restaurant Group brands, showcasing a thoughtfully curated selection of dishes inspired by the vibrant flavours of the Hawaiian Islands, with an emphasis on fresh, locally sourced ingredients.Scotty Brownsis a franchise within the Browns Restaurant Group portfolio, with multiple locations within Washington State. They are a hybrid concept with a focus is on providing simple, high-quality food made with the freshest ingredients, all within a premium casual setting that makes guests feel at home. The stylish yet relaxed environment offers the ideal balance between a neighbourhood pub and upscale casual dining.###About BRG:The company is an award winning Canadian franchisor of BROWNS SOCIALHOUSE, BROWNS CRAFTHOUSEand LIBERTY KITCHEN, as well as SCOTTY BROWNSin the U.S.A. Ranked at #25 of Canada's Top 50 by Foodservice and Hospitality Magazine, and #10 in full service dining.Franchise Information: Bruce FoxMedia and Marketing Contact: Emily PedersenReal Estate Representation:Hawaii:The Beall Corp (Chris Yaris)BC and Alberta: Sitings (Dan Clark & Nancy Bayly)Ontario:The Behar Group (Kelly Farraj)

