Former Eurovision Contestants Urge EBU to Bar Israel Over War Crimes in Gaza
(MENAFN) Seventy-two past Eurovision contestants, including singers who represented the UK, Ireland, and Portugal, have reportedly signed an open letter. In this letter, they are urging the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) to bar Israel and its public broadcaster, KAN, from participating in this year's contest. The former participants reportedly claim that Israel is using the event to cover up alleged war crimes in Gaza.
The letter reportedly described last year's Eurovision in Sweden as "the most politicized, chaotic and unpleasant in the competition’s history." The former contestants also reportedly stated that KAN is “complicit in Israel’s genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza and the decades-long regime of apartheid and military occupation against the entire Palestinian people.”
The letter reportedly argued that "by continuing to platform the representation of the Israeli state, the EBU is normalizing and whitewashing its crimes.”
Referencing Russia's expulsion in 2022, the signatories reportedly added, “The EBU has already demonstrated that it is capable of taking measures, as in 2022, when it expelled Russia from the competition. We don’t accept this double standard regarding Israel.”
The controversy surrounding Israel's participation reportedly intensified in 2023 following an incident where a KAN journalist was filmed making jokes with Israeli soldiers near a tank shell. Additionally, Irish contestant Bambie Thug reportedly accused KAN of “inciting violence against me, twice, three times,” leading to their withdrawal from dress rehearsals.
This year, Israel is set to be represented by Yuval Raphael, a survivor of the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas, which was followed by Israel's extensive military operation in Gaza that has reportedly resulted in over 52,600 deaths.
The EBU reportedly stated that it “appreciated there are concerns about the current conflict in the Middle East” and that it remains “in constant contact with those participating this year.”
Broadcasters from Spain, Iceland, and Slovenia have also reportedly raised questions about Israel's continued participation.
The letter reportedly concluded, “We believe in the unifying power of music, which is why we refuse to allow music to be used as a tool to whitewash crimes against humanity,” and “Last year, we were appalled that the EBU allowed Israel to participate while it continued its genocide in Gaza broadcast live for the world to see. The result was disastrous.”
