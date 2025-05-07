Bee Line Team Members Earn CHEST Certification, Reinforcing Company's Commitment To Healthcare Cleaning Excellence

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Bee Line is proud to announce that five of its team members have earned the prestigious (T-CHEST) designation.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bee Line, a leading provider of healthcare-focused commercial cleaning services, is proud to announce that five of its team members have earned the prestigious Certified Health Care Environmental Services Technician (T-CHEST ) designation. This certification, issued by the Association for the Health Care Environment (AHE), is a nationally recognized benchmark for environmental services professionals in healthcare settings.The newly certified team members are:-Julio Alvarez, Client Success Manager-Richard Greigo, Vice President of Sales-Maria Mouzon, Regional Manager-Rebecca Peters, Account Manager-Eduardo Tellez, Regional ManagerThese five professionals exemplify the Bee Line standard-an organization-wide commitment to excellence, accountability, and continuous learning. Their certification not only reinforces our capabilities as a leader in the healthcare cleaning industry, but also ensures that our clients receive services rooted in compliance, quality, and patient safety.As a company that specializes in servicing hospitals, surgical centers, outpatient clinics, and medical office buildings, Bee Line has long made infection prevention and healthcare compliance a cornerstone of its service offering. The CHEST certification deepens that commitment by ensuring team members are trained in critical areas such as microbiology, infection prevention, disinfection practices, and safety protocols tailored to healthcare environments.“At Bee Line, we don't just clean - we protect,” said Richard Greigo, VP of Sales.“This certification reinforces our mission to deliver high-touch, medically trained cleaning services that reduce infection risk and support patient outcomes. We're proud of our team's dedication to ongoing education and excellence.”The CHEST program helps standardize knowledge and performance expectations for environmental services (EVS) professionals, ultimately improving outcomes in patient care environments. More about the certification is available through the Association for the Health Care Environment (AHE).Bee Line's specialized medical cleaning model stands apart from traditional janitorial services. All Bee Line team members assigned to healthcare accounts receive rigorous training in medical-grade protocols and procedures - far beyond the industry standard. These include terminal cleaning of surgical suites, biohazard handling, isolation room protocols, and compliance with standards set by OSHA, CDC, and The Joint Commission.By continually investing in education, certifications, and team development, Bee Line ensures that its clients receive not just clean facilities, but cleaner, safer environments designed to uphold the highest standards of patient care.About Bee LineBee Line is the nation's premier medical-grade cleaning company, delivering hospital-level cleanliness to healthcare facilities and beyond. Headquartered in Chicago and serving clients across the U.S., Bee Line provides around-the-clock cleaning solutions led by highly trained, medically certified professionals. Learn more at .

