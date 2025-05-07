President: Azerbaijan And Vietnam Have Every Opportunity To Further Develop Cooperation Potential

Highlighting trade and economic relations, the head of state noted:“There are ample opportunities for cooperation, which will not only stimulate economic growth but also create a sustainable basis for mutually beneficial partnerships, which, in turn, will contribute to the further diversification of our economies.”

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.