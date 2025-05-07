Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President: Azerbaijan And Vietnam Have Every Opportunity To Further Develop Cooperation Potential

President: Azerbaijan And Vietnam Have Every Opportunity To Further Develop Cooperation Potential


2025-05-07 01:11:05
(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Our countries have every opportunity to further develop the potential for cooperation in a variety of areas,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency.

Highlighting trade and economic relations, the head of state noted:“There are ample opportunities for cooperation, which will not only stimulate economic growth but also create a sustainable basis for mutually beneficial partnerships, which, in turn, will contribute to the further diversification of our economies.”

MENAFN07052025000195011045ID1109516476

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search