Qatari Official Named Among Forbes Middle East's 10 Government Real Estate Leaders

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: In a new recognition for Qatar's real estate sector, HE Eng. Khalid bin Ahmad Al Obaidli, Chairman of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat), has been named among Forbes Middle East's list of 10 Government Real Estate Leaders.

The annual list, published by Forbes Middle East, recognizes government leaders who play a pivotal role in shaping real estate ecosystems through effective policy-making and regulatory oversight.

Forbes described the featured leaders as“some of the most important stakeholders in the real estate ecosystem, setting policies that promote the industry while also regulating it to protect consumers.”

Al Obaidli, who holds an MBA from Paris and a bachelor's degree in Mining and Geological Engineering from the University of Arizona, USA, was appointed President of Aqarat in January 2024.

He previously served as CEO of Qatar Mining Company and held board positions in prominent entities such as Nebras Energy and Algerian-Qatari Steel.

Forbes highlighted Al Obaidli's efforts in modernizing and digitizing Qatar's real estate sector.“The authority has integrated AI into its platforms and is planning a real estate institute in collaboration with national universities to enhance sector governance and professional development,” the magazine reported.

In February 2025, Al Obaidli outlined Qatar's national strategy for smart cities, focusing on sustainability, transparency, and improving investor access to accurate data.

The strategy is part of Aqarat's broader five-point growth plan launched in December 2024, which includes legislative reforms, licensing, digital transformation, and investment promotion.

The Forbes list also includes leaders from Egypt, the UAE, Bahrain, Jordan, Oman, and Kuwait.

Selections were based on several criteria, including regulatory impact, support for industry growth, and consumer protection initiatives.

Al Obaidli's inclusion is seen as further recognition of Qatar's leadership and rapid advancement in the real estate sector, positioning the country as a key player in the region's property development and regulatory landscape.