Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Forces Shell Beryslav, Destroying A School

2025-05-07 12:05:26
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops launched an attack on the town of Beryslav in the Kherson region, striking a school building.

According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported the shelling on Facebook.

“This afternoon, Russian forces once again fired on Beryslav,” the statement read.

Officials confirmed that six strikes were recorded in the city, with several shells hitting the school.

Preliminary reports indicate that there were no casualties.

Read also: Russian missile attack on Sumy : two children and a man killed, 11 injured

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that in the village of Dudchany, within the Mylove community of the Kherson region, Russian forces used drones to attack a school. The building was completely destroyed by fire.

