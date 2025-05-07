Russian Forces Shell Beryslav, Destroying A School
According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported the shelling on Facebook.
“This afternoon, Russian forces once again fired on Beryslav,” the statement read.
Officials confirmed that six strikes were recorded in the city, with several shells hitting the school.
Preliminary reports indicate that there were no casualties.Read also: Russian missile attack on Sumy : two children and a man killed, 11 injured
Earlier, Ukrinform reported that in the village of Dudchany, within the Mylove community of the Kherson region, Russian forces used drones to attack a school. The building was completely destroyed by fire.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment