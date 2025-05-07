Operation Sindoor: India Briefs US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Russia, Others On Military Strike In Pakistan

MENAFN - Live Mint) India has contacted several countries, including the US, Russia, the UK and Saudi Arabia, informing the military strikes carried out in nine locations in a joint operation by the Indian Armed Forces in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir under Operation Sindoor, according to a report by PTI citing people aware of the development.

“Senior Indian officials have spoken to their counterparts in a number of countries to brief them on the steps taken by India. Among these are the US, the UK, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Russia ,” a person aware of the development told PTI.

These strikes from the Indian Armed Forces come weeks after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, triggering widespread outrage and escalating tensions between India and Pakistan . On Tuesday, April 22, terrorists indiscriminately shot tourists in Kashmir's Pahalgam. The attack occurred in Baisaran, also known as 'mini Switzerland'. The 26 deceased included two foreigners, one businessman from Karnataka.

Reacting to the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, US President Donald Trump has said the country knew something was going to happen and that he hoped“it ends very quickly,” after India conducting precision strikes on terrorist bases in Pakistan weeks after terrorist attack that killed 26 people, mostly civilains, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

"We just heard about it as we were walking in the doors of the Oval. I guess we knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past, Trump said, responding to a question during a press conference.

Responding to the attack, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, "Pakistan has every right to give a befitting reply to this act of war imposed by India, and a strong response is indeed being given,” Sharif said in a statement.

Following the military strikes, Pakistan initiated artillery fire along the Line of Control in the Bhimber Gali in the Poonch-Rajauri region. The forces are "responding appropriately in a calibrated manner," the Indian Army stated.

Pakistan claimed it shot down five planes. Pakistan military spokesperson told news agency Reuters that the country has shot down 3 Rafale planes, 1 SU-30, and 1 Mig-29 being flown by India. There is no official confirmation from India on this development so far.