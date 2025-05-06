PM Mourns Passing Of Former Youth Minister Hisham Sharari

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 6 (Petra) – Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan on Tuesday mourned the passing of former Youth Minister Hisham Sharari, who died earlier in the day.Hassan paid tribute to Sharari's distinguished public service throughout the various positions he held.Sharari served as Minister of Youth from 1985 to 1986 and was also a member of the Lower House of Representatives, the Senate, the National Consultative Council, and Mayor of Ma'an.The Prime Minister extended his heartfelt condolences to Sharari's family, praying that God grant him mercy and eternal peace.