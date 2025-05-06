Tourism Ministry Reports 91% Rise In Jordan Pass Sales In April

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 6 (Petra) – The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced on Tuesday a 91% year-on-year sales increase in the unified tickets designated for tourist areas in Jordan (Jordan Pass) during April 2025, with 22,331 tickets sold compared to 11,684 in April 2024.The ministry said in a statement that revenue from the unified ticket system reached JD1.618 million in April 2025, up from JD849,000 in the same month of 2024, reflecting stronger demand for visits to Jordan's archaeological and tourist sites.Italian tourists topped unified ticket sales in April 2025 with 3,586 tickets, followed by visitors from France (2,858), the United Kingdom (1,999), the United States (1,466), and Spain (1,037), indicating the success of Jordan's promotional efforts in diversifying its inbound tourism markets.The ministry attributed the rise in sales partly to the resumption of flight operations by several airlines that had suspended routes due to regional instability. The rebound in international arrivals is seen as a positive sign of recovery in the tourism sector following previous disruptions.The unified ticket system, launched in late 2015, aims to boost tourism performance and enhance visitor experience by encouraging longer stays and visits to a wider range of sites, thereby increasing tourism revenues.Priced at $100 and valid for three months, the unified ticket is a key promotional tool marketed electronically through an advanced online sales platform and mobile applications. It allows access to 38 tourist and archaeological sites, including Petra, and offers detailed information on site locations and visiting hours.Ticket holders are also exempt from visa fees, provided they stay in the Kingdom for at least three consecutive nights. Jordan was the first Arab country to implement such a system.