House's Culture, Youth, Sports Committee Visits CPF

Amman, May 6 (Petra) – The Lower House's Culture, Youth, and Sports Committee, headed by MP Mohammad Hdeib, visited the Crown Prince Foundation (CPF) on Tuesday to follow up on national programs and initiatives aimed at empowering Jordanian youth and enhancing their role in sustainable development.The committee, including MPs Moayyad Alalawneh, Abdul Nasser Khassawneh, Moataz Hrouat, Rania Khalaifat, Noor Abu Ghosh, and Rand AlKhzooz, visited the foundation as part of their efforts to support initiatives in line with the vision of HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, aiming to prepare a generation of leadership-capable youth to address future challenges and actively contribute to nation-building.Tamam Mango, CPF CEO, presented a detailed overview of the foundation's work, which focuses on leadership, economic participation, and sustainable community development. She noted that the programs are implemented through effective partnerships with various sectors of society to reach all governorates in the Kingdom.Mango emphasized that the foundation seeks to develop national empowerment models based on the real needs of youth, covering areas such as technology, vocational education, innovation, and social entrepreneurship. She added that the ongoing support of the Crown Prince provides the necessary environment to unleash and invest in the potential of youth.Meanwhile, Nujoud Sarhan, CPF Deputy CEO and Director of Programs and Performance Excellence, highlighted several key programs, including the Hussein Technical University, which was established to meet the demands of the labor market by focusing on applied and technical education, equipping youth to enter the workforce with competence.She also mentioned the Advanced Vocational Training College in Jordan, which will offer specialized programs to provide youth with practical skills and expand their professional horizons. Sarhan emphasized that decentralized fieldwork is a key part of the foundation's strategy to ensure equal access to opportunities across the Kingdom.MP Hdeib underscored the leadership role of the foundation in supporting youth and developing their skills, stressing the need for collaboration between official and non-official entities to multiply the impact and broaden the reach of benefits.He noted that the programs on display reflect a genuine commitment to realizing the Crown Prince's future vision of building an informed and influential youth community.The MPs participated in an extensive discussion with the foundation's management and staff, exchanging views on ways to enhance inclusivity in programs and diversify support pathways for youth, particularly in underserved areas, while opening new avenues for empowerment through non-traditional education and entrepreneurship.At the end of the visit, the delegation expressed their appreciation for the efforts made and emphasized the importance of continued coordination between Parliament and national institutions working with youth, as this directly supports social stability and growth.