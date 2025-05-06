Bitwise Races For SEC Approval With New NEAR ETF
This move by Bitwise is seen as a positive development in the crypto community, as it brings the possibility of a Bitcoin ETF one step closer to reality. An ETF would make it easier for institutional investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin without having to directly hold the asset themselves.
Bitwise has been actively working towards getting approval for a Bitcoin ETF for several years. The company believes that the time is ripe for such a product, given the increasing interest in cryptocurrencies among traditional investors.
If approved, Bitwise's Bitcoin ETF would provide a more convenient and potentially safer way for investors to add Bitcoin to their portfolios. It would also likely help to legitimize the cryptocurrency market in the eyes of regulators and mainstream investors.
Overall, the filing of the S-1 form by Bitwise represents a significant milestone in the journey towards greater institutional adoption of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. While there is still no guarantee that the SEC will approve the ETF, this latest development is certainly a step in the right direction.
