PTA Shines A Light On The Critical Work Of Educators During Teacher Appreciation Week

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teachers go above and beyond every day to support children's success in and out of the classroom. To thank, honor and elevate how "Teachers Light the Way to Brighter Futures," PTA will mark Teacher Appreciation Week May 5-9.

"Each day, teachers spark curiosity, kindle creativity and guide students toward limitless possibilities, shining their light on every aspect of student growth and development," said Yvonne Johnson, president of National PTA. "Teacher Appreciation Week is an important time to celebrate our nation's remarkable educators and honor their invaluable impact on the lives and futures of our children."

During Teacher Appreciation Week, PTAs across the country will be hosting events and conducting activities to celebrate and thank teachers for their outstanding contributions. National PTA encourages everyone to join the association in recognizing teachers by:



Sharing stories and photos of teachers on social media using #ThankATeacher

Sending heartfelt letters, cards and messages of appreciation

Creating artwork, poems and video messages

Recognizing teachers with awards and certificates

Volunteering time to help in classrooms Advocating for investments in teachers and other efforts that will help strengthen the profession and build morale

As part of Teacher Appreciation Week, National PTA has teamed up with Pilot Corporation of America (Pilot Pen) to provide nearly 60,000 pens and mechanical pencils across schools in Delaware, Florida, New Mexico, South Carolina and Virginia. National PTA has also teamed up with happy® products to provide their coffee and Keurig machines to schools in New Jersey and Virginia.

"Teachers often spend their own money to ensure their students have access to supplies and resources and receive the best education possible," added President Johnson. "We are grateful to Pilot Pen and happy products for helping us support and give back to teachers."

National PTA has designated the first full week of May as Teacher Appreciation Week since 1984. For more resources and ideas to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week, visit PTA/ThankATeacher .

About National PTA

National PTA® comprises millions of families, students, teachers, administrators, and business and community leaders devoted to the educational success of children and the promotion of family engagement in schools. PTA is a registered 501(c) (3) nonprofit association that prides itself on being a powerful voice for all children, a relevant resource for families and communities, and a strong advocate for public education. Membership in PTA is open to anyone who wants to be involved and make a difference for the education, health and welfare of children and youth. For more information, visit PTA .

National PTA does not endorse any commercial entity, product or service. No endorsement of Pilot Pen or happy products is implied.

