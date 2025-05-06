Pixalate’S April 2025 EMEA Top 100 Google Play Store And Apple App Store Mobile Bundle Ids: ‘Vinted: Sell Vintage Clothes’ No. 1 In UK On Apple App Store, ‘Terabox’ Leads In Spain On Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|632064380
|Vinted: Sell vintage clothes
|Vinted Limited
|1617391485
|Block Blast!
|ARETIS LIMITED
|384101264
|Daily Mail: Breaking News
|dmg media ltd
United Kingdom - Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|Happy Color®: Coloring Book
|X-FLOW
|Screwdom 3D
|iKame Games - Zego Studio
|Word Search Explorer
|PlaySimple Games
Spain - Apple App Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|1617391485
|Block Blast!
|ARETIS LIMITED
|692753615
|Wallapop - Sell & Buy
|WALLAPOP SL
|1509453185
|TeraBox: Cloud Storage Space
|FLEXTECH INC.
Spain - Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|TeraBox: Cloud Storage Space
|Flextech Inc.
|Wallapop - Sell & Buy
|Wallapop
|Words of Wonders: Crossword
|Fugo Games
Germany - Apple App Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|1496354836
|Woodoku - Wood Block Puzzles
|Tripledot Studios Limited
|6463127238
|Hexa Sort
|Lion Studios Plus LLC
|545993260
|Weather & Radar - Storm alerts
|WetterOnline - Meteorologische Dienstleistungen GmbH
Germany - Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|Kleinanzeigen - without eBay
|kleinanzeigen.de GmbH
|Happy Color®: Coloring Book
|X-FLOW
|Art Puzzle - Jigsaw Art Games
|Easybrain
France - Apple App Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|6463127238
|Hexa Sort
|Lion Studios Plus LLC
|1215933788
|Scrabble® GO - New Word Game
|Scopely, Inc.
|1602508478
|Word Search Explorer: Fun Game
|PlaySimple Games Pte Ltd
France - Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|Happy Color®: Coloring Book
|X-FLOW
|Amerigo
|IdeaSolutions S.r.l.
|Wattpad - Read & Write Stories
Netherlands - Apple App Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|373963365
|Marktplaats - buy and sell
|Marktplaats BV
|632064380
|Vinted: Sell vintage clothes
|Vinted Limited
|1617391485
|Block Blast!
|ARETIS LIMITED
Netherlands - Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|Happy Color®: Coloring Book
|X-FLOW
|Marktplaats
|Marktplaats BV
|Word Search Explorer
|PlaySimple Games
About Pixalate
Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT).
