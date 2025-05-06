HLRP: Health Literacy Research And Practice Journal Selected For Inclusion In Web Of Science Database

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- HLRP: Health Literacy Research and Practice has recently been selected for inclusion in the Web of ScienceTM, the world's most trusted publisher-independent global citation database for journals, books, and conference proceedings. The Journal was evaluated on 24 quality criteria designed to select for editorial rigor and best practice.Articles published after 2023, beginning with volume 7(1) will be included in the Emerging Sources Citation Index. The Journal will be included in a future edition of the Journal Citation ReportsTM (JCR) and is expected to receive a Journal Impact FactorTM (JIFTM) within the next 12-24 months.HLRP: Health Literacy Research and Practice, the official journal of the Institute for Healthcare Advancement, is an online-only, open access journal dedicated to the dissemination of high-quality behavioral and clinical research that bridges health literacy research with best practices. This interdisciplinary and international journal promotes excellence in research to advance the field of health literacy, promote health equity, and reduce health disparities. The Journal is currently in its 9th volume.Dr. Michael Paasche-Orlow, Editor-in-Chief of HLRP, writes:“It has been an honor to serve the Journal, and I am grateful that we have arrived together at this excellent milestone. Clear and effective science, health, and public health communication and empowerment are urgently needed. Our work with HLRP: Health Literacy Research and Practice is part of the solution.”Please join us as a contributor and reviewer.Email with any questions or concerns, please email Editor in Chief: Michael Paasche-Orlow, MD, MPH ....About IHAThe Institute for Healthcare Advancement (IHA) is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) public benefit charity at the forefront of bridging health literacy and health equity advancement. For over 25 years, IHA has enabled, educated, and supported thousands of healthcare professionals and organizations through industry-leading learning resources and networking communities. IHA offers two complementary platforms designed to empower, educate, and support healthcare professionals and organizations in the field of health literacy: IHA Health Literacy Academy and IHA Health Literacy Solutions Center .About SLACK JournalsFor 60 years, SLACK Journals has been providing specialty healthcare content to institutions of all sizes in areas such as Nursing, Ophthalmology, and General Medicine. With many of SLACK's leading journals indexed in Medline/PubMed, patrons of medical libraries around the world see SLACK as a trusted source for medical content.Visit the Journal's website: healio/hlrp

