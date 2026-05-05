TVK's VS Babu Unseats CM MK Stalin In Kolathur, Credits Vijay's Face

VS Babu on Defeating CM Stalin

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)'s MLA-elect, VS Babu, who defeated the outgoing CM MK Stalin in Kolathur constituency, attributed the victory to party chief Vijay and a local connection. Touching upon the anti-incumbency factor, VS Babu said that his win came in the backdrop of people's desire for change in Tamil Nadu. He told ANI on Tuesday, "I have won only with our leader. Our leader's face is the face of Tamil Nadu. People wanted a change, and they have changed this. I was born and brought up in that area. We know the pulse of people. It's we who made him (MK Stalin) enter Kolathur. He doesn't know anyone in Kolathur. Whether he is CM or MLA, he should mingle with the local people first. People are watching it."

Stalin Loses Kolathur Stronghold

MK Stalin had lost his stronghold of Kolathur to VS Babu of the newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). In a closely watched contest, Babu secured victory by a margin of 8,795 votes on Monday. Stalin was a three-time MLA from Kolathur, but could not manage to secure the seat for the fourth consecutive time.

TVK's Breakthrough Performance

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) made a historic breakthrough in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, emerging as the single largest party. TVK secured 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, falling 10 seats short of a majority.

Congress to Support TVK in Government Formation

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Congress has unanimously decided to support the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to form a government in the state, after the Vijay-led party fell 10 seats short of the majority mark in the 2026 Assembly elections, sources said.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President K Selvaperunthagai chaired a late-night virtual meeting with party MLAs and senior leaders to discuss the possibility of extending support to Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Vijay, which has won 108 seats in the Assembly elections. According to the Tamil Nadu Congress, the Google Meet session held late into the night saw detailed deliberations on the evolving political situation in Tamil Nadu and the strategic implications of aligning with TVK. (ANI)

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