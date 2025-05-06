Donald Trump Teases 'Very, Very Big' Announcement Ahead Of Middle East Trip

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump has teased a major announcement he plans to make before departing on his upcoming Middle East tour, describing it as“very, very big” and“one of the most important announcements that have been made in many years about a certain subject.”

Speaking to reporters, Trump said the timing of the reveal is still being finalised:“It'll be either Thursday or Friday or Monday."

Without providing details, Trump underscored the gravity of the upcoming disclosure:“It's as big as it gets. I won't tell you on what, but it's very positive.”

The President did not elaborate on the nature of the subject or whether the announcement is related to his Middle East visit , which begins May 13 and is expected to include significant commercial and defense deals with Gulf nations.

Trump eyes trillion-dollar Gulf deals

As Trump prepares to visit the Middle East, Gulf nations are finalising massive commercial and defense agreements aimed at cementing ties with Washington. According to Bloomberg which cited people familiar with the matter, the region's major players - Saudi Arabia , Qatar , and the United Arab Emirates - are preparing to announce deals worth nearly $3 trillion, far surpassing the $400 billion pledged during Trump's 2017 trip.

The prospective agreements span defense, aviation, technology, and infrastructure, and are being positioned as both economic boosters and strategic gestures to curry favor with Trump , the news outlet reported.

Qatar Airways to lead with major Boeing order

Qatar Airways is reportedly preparing the largest order of the visit, putting final touches on a deal for around 100 Boeing widebody jets, with options for as many more. The Doha-based carrier is primarily interested in the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and a smaller number of 777X jets.

Boeing faces headwinds, seeks Gulf backing

Trump's tariff policies have recently strained Boeing's relationship with international customers, particularly China, which has instructed its airlines to pause Boeing purchases. That's opened opportunities for European rival Airbus, though Gulf carriers still appear to be leaning toward Boeing.

Still, the visit is crucial for Boeing, which needs a boost in foreign support amid ongoing global trade tensions.

Saudi Arabia, UAE plan commitments

Saudi Arabia is eyeing a $1 trillion investment in the US, up from the $600 billion offered over the next four years by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Meanwhile, the UAE has pledged to invest $1.4 trillion over the next decade in AI infrastructure, semiconductors, energy, and manufacturing - including $100 billion earmarked for a Trump-linked venture, Bloomberg reported.

Weapons sales to take center stage

In addition to commercial aviation, weapons sales will reportedly be a central feature of Trump's visit. The US recently approved a $3.5 billion arms package to Saudi Arabia, including 1,000 AIM-120C-8 advanced air-to-air missiles. Riyadh is also exploring the purchase of Boeing F-15EX fighters.

According to SIPRI, the US remains the world's largest arms exporter, accounting for 43% of global weapons sales, with over half of the Middle East's imports sourced from American firms.

| Israel is heading for a full occupation of Gaza-and all the risk it entails Emirates and Flydubai also in the mix

The UAE leg of the visit will likely include discussions with Emirates, the world's biggest Boeing customer, and Flydubai, which is reportedly considering an order of hundreds of Boeing 737s.

Both airlines, along with Qatar Airways, are also evaluating deals for hundreds of General Electric engines to power their new Boeing aircraft.

Non-binding agreements

While many deals are expected to be announced during the visit, not all will be binding, sources cautioned, according to the news report. Some will represent initial agreements or repackaged earlier commitments, as was the case during Trump's 2017 regional tour.

The overarching goal for Gulf nations is to demonstrate loyalty to Trump and strengthen ties with Washington.

| Donald Trump's meeting with Canada PM Mark Carney - 8 key takeaways