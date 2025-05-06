403
Kuwait FM Chairs 47Th GCC Ministerial Council Meeting
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 6 (KUNA) - Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the current session of the Ministerial Council of the GCC, Abdullah Al-Yahya, chaired the 47th extraordinary meeting of the council, which was held in the State of Kuwait.
In a statement Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that during the meeting, all items on the agenda and decisions related to supporting and strengthening the historical path of joint Gulf action in various fields were discussed, as well as the issues and topics included in the items related to current developments in the region. (end)
