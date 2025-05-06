403
GCC Fms Affirm Support To Kuwait On Demarcating Maritime Border With Iraq
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 6 (KUNA) -- The GCC foreign ministers affirmed their full and unwavering support Kuwait's position on demarcating the maritime border with Iraq beyond Marker No. 162.
This came in the 47th GCC ministerial council meeting, held in Kuwait, said the GCC General Secretariat in a statement.
The statement noted that the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya informed the ministers of what had been reached with the Iraqi side, stressing the importance of achieving positive progress and adhering to the minutes of the joint technical and legal committee for border demarcation.
The Council rejected any infringement on Kuwait's sovereignty over its lands and territorial waters. (end)
