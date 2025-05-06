Historic Cromwell Manor Inn Now A Pet-Friendly Hotel In Hudson Valley

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Cromwell Manor Inn in Hudson Valley now offers pet-friendly rooms, blending historic charm with modern amenities for pet owners.

- OwnerCORNWALL, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cromwell Manor Inn , a historic bed and breakfast in Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY, now welcomes pets with enhanced accommodations, making it a premier pet-friendly hotel in the Hudson Valley. On May 5, 2025, the inn announced tailored pet-friendly rooms to meet the growing demand for pet-inclusive travel, offering guests and their dogs a blend of historic charm and modern comfort just 60 miles from New York City.Discover a pet-friendly historic getaway at Cromwell Manor Inn. Visit or call (845) 534-7136 to book your stay and explore pet-friendly packages. Plan your Hudson Valley adventure today!According to Condor Ferries, the pet travel industry is thriving, with 78% of American pet owners traveling with their pets annually and 53% prioritizing pet-friendly accommodations. Cromwell Manor Inn addresses this trend by introducing pet-friendly rooms, such as the Oxfordshire and Hambleton, equipped with pet beds and bowls. Located on a 7-acre estate, the inn combines its 1820 Greek Revival mansion and 1764 Chimneys Cottage with modern amenities like free Wi-Fi and à la carte breakfast, ensuring a seamless stay for pet owners.The Hudson Valley is a haven for pet-friendly activities, and Cromwell Manor Inn is an ideal base. Guests can explore:- Walkway over the Hudson: A dog-friendly, 1.28-mile bridge with scenic views, 10 miles away.- Bear Mountain State Park: Offers pet-friendly trails and picnic areas, 17 miles from the inn.- Jones Farm: A pet-friendly farm with a bakery and shop, just a 2-minute walk.“Cromwell Manor Inn's pet-friendly enhancements reflect our commitment to evolving guest needs,” said Eileen Hartmann, owner of Cromwell Manor Inn.“Our historic estate now offers a welcoming environment for pets, ensuring every family member enjoys the Hudson Valley's beauty.”The inn's proximity to attractions like Storm King Art Center (5 minutes away) and West Point Military Academy (15 minutes away) enhances its appeal. Pet owners can dine at nearby pet-friendly restaurants, such as Hudson Taco or Liberty Street Bistro, both within a short drive. The inn's dog policy ensures a pleasant experience, with a $250 cleaning fee for excessive damage, and maintains high standards for all guests.Recent guest feedback underscores the inn's success. A Brooklyn resident, Sarah Thompson, shared,“Staying at Cromwell Manor Inn with our dog, Luna, was unforgettable. The pet-friendly Hambleton room was cozy, and the staff's recommendations for dog-friendly trails made our trip special.” The inn's 9.3 rating on Booking and #2 ranking among Cornwall B&Bs on Tripadvisor highlight its reputation for exceptional service and comfort.The pet travel market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% through 2030, driven by rising pet adoption and demand for inclusive accommodations. Cromwell Manor Inn's strategic enhancements position it as a leader in this niche, offering:- Historic Ambiance: Guest rooms with period antiques, fireplaces, and original 1820 pumpkin pine floors.- Modern Comforts: Air-conditioned rooms, C.O. Bigelow toiletries, and Roku TVs in pet-friendly spaces.- Convenient Location: 60 miles from NYC, ideal for weekend getaways or extended stays.By welcoming dogs without extra charges (subject to the dog policy), the inn removes barriers for pet owners, making it a standout choice among pet-friendly hotels in the Hudson Valley. Its commitment to preserving history while embracing modern hospitality ensures a unique experience for travelers seeking elegance and pet inclusivity.About Cromwell Manor InnCromwell Manor Inn, located at 174 Angola Rd, Cornwall, NY 12518, is a historic bed and breakfast 60 miles from New York City and 15 minutes from West Point. Set on a 7-acre estate, the inn features an 1820 Greek Revival mansion and a 1764 Chimneys Cottage. It offers 13 elegantly appointed guest rooms for romantic getaways, family retreats, weddings, and corporate events. Recognized as a top New York inn, Cromwell Manor Inn blends historic charm with modern, pet-friendly amenities.

Press Relations

Cromwell Manor Inn

+1 845-534-7136

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.