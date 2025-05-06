Noida Authority Offers 15 Plots 1000, 1500 Mtrs To Electronic Component Manufacturers

MENAFN - KNN India)In an unprecedented move, the Noida Authority is preparing to introduce a specialised land allotment scheme targeting companies that manufacture electronic components.

The initiative will offer at least 15 plots located in sectors 162, 163, 166, and 167 along the Noida Expressway, with the proposal scheduled for presentation in the upcoming board meeting.

Officials indicate that the plots will likely range between 1,000 and 1,500 square meters in size and will be allocated through an e-auction process.

A senior Authority official explained that the scheme responds to increasing investor interest in establishing electronic component manufacturing units in the region.

The primary objectives of this initiative are to boost local production capabilities, strengthen the electronics industry ecosystem, and generate additional business and employment opportunities throughout the area.

This marks a strategic shift for Noida, which has traditionally offered industrial land without sector-specific focus across its approximately 5,000 existing industrial units.

The initiative also aims to address supply chain challenges faced by large manufacturing operations in Noida and Greater Noida that currently rely on electronic components from distant suppliers in cities like Kolkata, Ludhiana, or international sources.

These extended supply chains often result in logistical delays and increased costs.

By developing a local base of component manufacturers within Noida itself, the Authority intends to reduce dependence on external suppliers and create a more resilient industrial ecosystem that supports continued growth of the region's electronic manufacturing sector.

(KNN Bureau)