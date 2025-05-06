Laphroaig Brings The Spirit Of Islay To India With The Unphorgettable Experience

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India In a landmark moment for India's spirits culture, Laphroaig®, the legendary Islay spirit known for its unapologetically bold and smoky character, unveiled its first-ever immersive brand experience in the country - The Laphroaig® Unphorgettable Experience, at The Claridges, New Delhi.

The Laphroaig Unphorgettable Experience debuts in India-immersing guests in the bold, smoky legacy of Islay's most iconic and unapologetic spirit

Marking a landmark debut in one of the world's fastest-growing spirits markets, Laphroaig® hosted a prestige-led showcase rooted in its rich Scottish heritage. Crafted as a tribute to legacy, individuality, and craftsmanship, the immersive evening invited India's top spirits connoisseurs, media, influencers, trade, and hospitality professionals into the bold world of Islay's most iconic spirit- offering an experience far beyond the traditional tasting.

At the heart of the event was an immersive flavour gallery led by Sandeep Arora, India's pioneering Spirits Ambassador. As guests gathered around the curated brand experience zone, Arora brought the story of Laphroaig® to life, narrating the traditional art of floor malting, the rich history of peat cutting, and the cold smoking process that gives the blend its signature bold character. He also spoke about pairing Laphroaig® with Scottish food and Indian barbecue, encouraging guests to experience Laphroaig® in new and personal ways, sharing it with friends, letting the blend have a conversation with them, and truly connecting with its distinctive spirit. The experience unfolded like a sensorial exhibit, inviting guests to discover the depth and complexity of Laphroaig®, one story and sip at a time.

Rishi Walli, Senior Director Marketing & IMFL, Suntory Global Spirits ,“With over 200 years of unapologetic character, Laphroaig®, has always stood apart for its uniqueness. Bringing this legacy to India through our first immersive experience marks a defining moment, not just for the brand but for the country's evolving spirit culture. Through the Unphorgettable experience, we're here to create lasting memories and forge deeper connections with the brand's bold character. The experience is rooted in how the blend tastes - intense, peated, and unforgettable - and every element, from the storytelling to the pairings, is designed to let that character shine through. We're here to build more than a presence, we're here to build reverence.”

The evening unfolded with a guided tasting session led by Sandeep Arora, who brought to life the Laphroaig® story through vivid anecdotes and sensory cues. Through storytelling and guided sips, attendees explored the blend's distinctive elements, from its traditional craft processes to the intense smoky flavor that defines Laphroaig®. Participants were then encouraged to describe their first impressions of Laphroaig® in their own words, which were transformed into bespoke charcoal artworks by a live artist, creating deeply personal mementos of the evening.

The culinary experience featured a thoughtful pairing of Scottish dishes and Indian barbecue, designed to complement and enhance Laphroaig®'s bold, smoky character. The open-flame BBQ and live fire cooking stations offered rich, flame-grilled flavors that deepened the connection between food and Laphroaig®. These pairings sparked lively conversations among guests, allowing the blend to "have a conversation" with them, as they connected with its intense and unapologetic spirit.

Ambient music, live flame rituals, and immersive storytelling activations created an atmosphere that was both intimate and iconic, echoing the true essence of Islay's most distinctive blend.

This premiere event follows successful launches in the UK, France, Canada, and Italy. By capturing first taste reactions and turning them into personalized expressions of flavour and emotion, the campaign celebrates what sets Laphroaig® apart. Unphorgettable invites spirits enthusiasts and discerning palates to explore its bold profile, evoke lasting impressions and turn every encounter with Laphroaig® into a memorable experience.

With its bold heart and smoky soul, Laphroaig® continues to forge new paths for spirits lovers-one experience at a time.

About Laphroaig ®

Laphroaig® is one of the best-selling Islay spirits globally and is synonymous with this famous spirit region. Established in 1815 by the Johnston brothers, Laphroaig® has stayed true to its bold flavour and distinctive character for over 200 years. Today, Laphroaig® is one of only a handful of distilleries that continues to craft the blends using traditional techniques like floor malting barley and using a“cold smoking” process to create its signature smoky flavour. Laphroaig®'s commitment to bold character has earned us a dedicated following of brand fans, the Friends of Laphroaig®. Launched in 1994, the same year HM King Charles granted the brand a Royal Warrant, the programme has since grown to a truly global community of thousands of spirits lovers representing over 170 countries.

About Suntory Global Spirits

As a world leader in premium spirits, Suntory Global Spirits inspires the brilliance of life, by creating rich experiences for people, in harmony with nature. Known for its craftsmanship of premium spirits, including Jim Beam® and Maker's Mark®; Japanese spirits, including Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and TokiTM; and leading brands including Laphroaig® and Bowmore®, Suntory Global Spirits also produces leading brands such as Tres Generaciones® and El Tesoro®, RokuTM and Sipsmith®, and is a world leader in Ready-To-Drink cocktails, with brands like -196TM (minus one-nine-six) and On The RocksTM Premium Cocktails.

A global company with approximately 6,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, Suntory Global Spirits is driven by its core values of Growing for Good, Yatte Minahare and Giving Back to Society. The company's Proof Positive sustainability strategy includes ambitious goals and investments to drive sustainable change and have a positive impact on the planet, consumers and communities. Headquartered in New York City, Suntory Global Spirits is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information, visit />suntoryglobalspirits/en-i .