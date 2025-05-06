Christie's Presents The Cellar Of William I. Koch The Great American Collector

William I. Koch comments: "I have often wondered what deeply attracts me to outstanding wine, gourmet food, incredible art, music, and camaraderie. Wine brings it all together. Winemaking is both farming and art. To me, it is simple prairie philosophy, you can taste the love, passion, hard work, dedication, teamwork, and pride that went into the making of a great wine. Perhaps you could say that these philosophies are what have been most important to me in both my personal and business lives. With hard work, business success, and a great deal of luck, I have been fortunate to collect things that I love. I collect things that celebrate the love of my family and friends; and remind me of significant and special times in our lives. My hope is that at this wine sale you will find something that speaks to your passion and that you are able to share it with the people you love."

Adam Bilbey, Christie's Global Head of Wine and Spirits says: "It is with great pride that we present The Cellar of William I. Koch: The Great American Collector, marking the highly anticipated relaunch of our Fine Wine sales in New York this June. Mr. Koch is truly one-of-a-kind icon in the world of wine, whose influence on the story of fine wine collecting is both profound and enduring. His vision and unwavering dedication to building one of the greatest wine cellars of our time will leave a lasting legacy for generations to come. It brings him great joy to share both his extraordinary wines and his remarkable collecting journey with a new generation of enthusiasts. Mr. Koch collected during an era when, with passion, foresight, and means, it was still possible to amass significant quantities of the world's most historic and collectible wines. The phrase "they don't make them like that anymore" feels especially apt-both for this extraordinary cellar and for Mr. Koch himself. We look forward to celebrating Mr. Koch, honoring his incredible collecting journey, and welcoming collectors back to our Rockefeller Center galleries this June to experience this unparalleled offering."

The inaugural three-day auction marks the relaunch of Christie's Wine auctions, returning live to New York City after a brief pause prompted by market trends

Collection Highlights

Lot 153 Château Lafleur 1982 Pomerol 2 Bottles (75cl) per lot $26,000 - $38,000

Lot 221 Domaine Georges Roumier, Bonnes Mares, Vieilles Vignes 1988 Côte de Nuits, Grand Cru 1 Magnum (150cl) per lot $9,000 - $14,000

Lot 265 Henri Jayer, Vosne-Romanée, Cros Parantoux 1990 Côte de Nuits, Premier Cru 1 Magnum (150cl) per lot $24,000 - $38,000

Lot 333 Château Lafite Rothschild 1900 Pauillac, 1er Cru Classé 1 Bottle (75cl) per lot $4,000 - $5,500

Lot 1084 Château Mouton Rothschild 1945 Pauillac, 1er Cru Classé 4 Bottles (75cl) per lot $38,000 - $50,000

Lot 1115 Petrus 1990 Pomerol 6 Magnums (150cl) per lot $38,000 - $50,000

Lot 1174 Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, Vosne-Romanée, Les Gaudichots 1929 Côte de Nuits, Grand Premier Cru 1 Bottle (75cl) per lot $8,000 - $12,000

Lot 1321 Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, Montrachet 1986 Côte de Beaune, Grand Cru1 Jeroboam (300cl) per lot $20,000 - $30,000

Lot 1470 Penfolds, Grange 1971 South Australia 6 Bottles (75cl) per lot $4,800 - $7,000

Lot 60 Château Haut-Brion 1989 Pessac-Léognan, 1er Cru Classé 12 Bottles (75cl) per lot $17,000 - $26,000