Protopia AI And Lambda Announce Partnership To Provide Roundtrip Inference Data Protection To Secure LLM Endpoints

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Protopia's Roundtrip Protection is the only solution that ensures sensitive data is never visible outside the client's trusted environment, from prompt input to LLM output, enabling enterprises to retain full ownership of both their prompts and responses, even when leveraging managed inference endpoints in multi-tenant environments.

Through this partnership, enterprises can now take advantage of Lambda's market-leading AI inference platform , optimized for performance and cost efficiency, while maintaining full data confidentiality powered by Protopia's proprietary Stained Glass Transform .

"Enterprise AI can't succeed in production without unlocking the most relevant internal data to flow into the most cost-efficient and scalable inference, enabling models to generate the most trusted, accurate responses. Yet many projects stall at this point, caught between the promise of managed LLM endpoints and the risk of exposing sensitive information," said Eiman Ebrahimi, Co-founder and CEO of Protopia AI. "Our partnership with Lambda marks a new chapter where privacy, performance, and scalability go hand-in-hand, and where Lambda's top-tier price/performance inference infrastructure is accessible with data privacy preserved across the entire roundtrip, from client to cloud to client."

Rethinking What it Takes to Retain Ownership of Your Data with Managed Inference

LLMs fundamentally cannot run on encrypted data. This reality creates an inherent security gap during inference that grows with LLM memory capabilities and agentic workflows. Even with industry-standard encryption protocols that secure data in transit and at rest, sensitive data becomes exposed on hosting compute infrastructure in plaintext the moment it reaches an inference endpoint.

This exposure creates significant risk: a single misconfigured container or bad user password on the target compute system can leave enterprise private data exposed to unauthorized users sometimes without even triggering security alerts.

With Roundtrip Protection + Lambda Cloud , enterprises no longer have to choose between price, performance, and privacy. Enterprises can now achieve all three and accelerate their time to value with LLMs.

"We're excited to integrate Lambda's high-performance LLM inference platform with Protopia's roundtrip data protection to enable enterprises in regulated industries to operationalize advanced AI models securely," said Maxx Garrison, Director of Product Management at Lambda. "This combined solution allows organizations to scale inference workloads efficiently, preserve data confidentiality end-to-end, and accelerate deployment of state-of-the-art models with confidence."

About Protopia AI

Protopia AI is a pioneer in privacy-preserving AI, enabling enterprises to unlock the full potential of generative AI without compromising data confidentiality. The company's patented Stained Glass Transform technology eliminates plaintext exposure during AI inference, ensuring that sensitive data remains protected even when using third-party models or infrastructure. Trusted by organizations in regulated industries such as financial services, healthcare, public sector, and higher-ed, Protopia AI helps teams accelerate secure AI adoption while maintaining control over their most valuable assets - their data. Learn more at .

About Lambda

Lambda was founded in 2012 by AI engineers with published research at the top machine learning conferences in the world. Our GPU cloud and on-prem hardware enables AI developers to easily, securely and affordably build, test and deploy AI products at scale. Lambda's mission is to accelerate human progress with ubiquitous and affordable access to computation. One person, one GPU.

