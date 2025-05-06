Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Strategic Business Report 2025 | Growing Need For Replacing Aging Underground Utilities Drives Demand For HDD Solutions - A $16.4 Billion Market By 2030

Dublin, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) was valued at US$10.8 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$16.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2030.

What Factors Are Driving the Growth in the Horizontal Directional Drilling Market?

The growth in the horizontal directional drilling market is driven by several factors, including increasing infrastructure development, technological advancements in drilling equipment, and the growing demand for minimally invasive utility installation methods.

As urbanization continues and governments invest in upgrading infrastructure, the need for efficient installation of underground utilities has increased, fueling demand for HDD technology. Technological innovations in HDD systems, such as improved steering and real-time monitoring, have enhanced the precision and efficiency of drilling operations, making HDD more accessible for a broader range of projects.

Additionally, environmental concerns and regulatory requirements have driven the adoption of HDD as a preferred method for installing pipelines and cables without causing significant surface disruption or ecological damage.

Machine Part (Rigs, Pipes, Bits, Reamers, Other Machine Parts) End-Use (Oil & gas Excavation, Utility, Telecommunication, Other End-Uses); Application (Onshore, Offshore)

Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Rigs segment, which is expected to reach US$9.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.3%. The Pipes segment is also set to grow at 5.9% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $2.8 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.9% CAGR to reach $4.0 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025

Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.

The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.

