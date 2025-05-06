Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Strategic Business Report 2025 | Growing Need For Replacing Aging Underground Utilities Drives Demand For HDD Solutions - A $16.4 Billion Market By 2030
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns Global Economic Update Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Demand for Trenchless Technology in Utility Installation Spurs HDD Market Growth Rising Focus on Reducing Environmental Impact Propels Adoption of HDD Growing Need for Replacing Aging Underground Utilities Drives Demand for HDD Solutions Advancements in Drill Head and Tracking Technology Enhance the Efficiency of HDD Operations Rising Use of HDD in Oil & Gas Pipeline Installation Strengthens the Business Case for HDD Expansion of Fiber Optic Network Installation Propels HDD Market Demand Technological Innovations in Horizontal Drilling Tools Drive Market Innovation Growing Demand for HDD in Urban Infrastructure Projects Expands Market Opportunities Expansion of Renewable Energy Projects, Including Wind and Solar, Drives HDD Demand Increasing Focus on Minimizing Surface Disruption During Utility Installation Strengthens HDD Adoption Growth in Water and Sewer Infrastructure Projects Generates Demand for HDD Technology
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- American Augers, Inc. Barbco, Inc. Creighton Rock Drill Ltd. Direct Horizontal Drilling, Inc. Ditch Witch Ellingson Companies Ferguson Michiana, Inc. Herrenknecht AG Laney Directional Drilling Co., McCloskey International McLaughlin Group, Inc. Nabors Industries Ltd. Toro Company UEA Vermeer Corporation
