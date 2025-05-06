Ai4discovery Launches 'Private Label' Service For Discrete Use In Litigation

Los Angeles, California – AI4Discovery, the first (and only) software that can generate relevant, case-specific discovery, respond to objections, and meet & confer, announces its new Private Label Service .

Attorneys love AI4Discovery, but some prefer to keep it as their secret weapon. This stealthy feature allows law firms to serve AI4Discovery-generated documents without any AI4Discovery branding, letting them harness its unique power without revealing their use of it to opposing counsel. As one user put it,“I don't want to encourage opposing counsel to use [AI4Discovery] on me!”

“Our goal has always been to empower law firms with cutting-edge AI technology while giving them full control over their litigation strategy,” said Jeff Schwartz, AI4Discovery's founder.“Our new Private Label Service allows firms can take full advantage of AI4Discovery's uniquely powerful features without alerting opposing counsel to the advanced tool they're using.”

Trusted by Legal Professionals

AI4Discovery has already earned high praise as demonstrated by this review on the California Employment Lawyer's Association's Practice Management Listserv:

“AMAZING – and I'm not usually AMAZED by software. Ease of use and efficiency get a 10 out of 10 rating. First, it is soooo intuitive in how to use it (I have little patience for clunky software) that we used it for launching discovery without even having read the FAQs or had the onboarding Q&A call. ... Within minutes it had read our complaint and drafted full sets of discovery to launch to multiple defendants in a multi-defendant case. ... [It] knew employment law questions to ask! ... Talk about painless.”

With the new Private Label Service , law firms can now enjoy these competitive advantages while keeping their AI-driven workflow completely discreet. This enhancement ensures that all discovery requests, responses, and meet-and-confer communications appear as if they were generated entirely in-house.

Efficiency, Accuracy, and Confidentiality

AI4Discovery has already revolutionized the discovery process by providing fast, intelligent, and code-compliant document generation. Now, with this discreet, attorney-branded option, firms can leverage AI automation without giving away that they're doing so. To learn more, visit AI4Discovery .

About AI4Discovery

AI4Discovery is the first (and only) software capable of generating discovery, responding to objections, and meeting & conferring-all on its own or in collaboration with attorneys and paralegals. Designed for efficiency, accuracy, and ease of use, AI4Discovery streamlines discovery processes, allowing legal professionals to focus on strategy rather than paperwork.



AI4Discovery combines human intelligence with two types of artificial intelligence to make discovery easier, faster, and less expensive than ever before. It's the first (and only) software that can generate discovery, respond to objections, and meet & confer, all on its own or in collaboration with attorneys and paralegals. AI4Discovery can draft and serve relevant, case-specific discovery in less than a minute.





