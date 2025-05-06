Exodus Adventure Travels Offers $500 Off Bucket-List Adventures With Summer Of Adventure Sale

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With expertly guided small group itineraries across more than 90 countries, Exodus Adventure Travels is known for offering immersive and responsibly run adventures, from cultural holidays , wildlife expeditions , scenic hiking trips and cycling tours . This year's Summer of Adventure Sale includes exceptional value on a wide range of trips designed to help travelers connect with nature, culture, and local communities.

Highlights of eligible trips include:



Kenya Safari Adventure NEW – Explore Kenya's great safari parks and see the prolific wildlife of the Masai Mara, including lions, elephants, hippos, and giraffes.

Machu Picchu & Galapagos NEW – Combine a bucket-list trek to Machu Picchu with immersive wildlife encounters in the enchanted isles of Ecuador.

Cycling Vietnam – Pedal from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi through rice paddies, fishing villages, and vibrant street markets.

Walking the Amalfi Coast – Hike one of Italy's most iconic coastlines, from Ravello to Positano, with clifftop views, lemon groves, and authentic cuisine.

Disco ver Costa Rica – Join eagle-eyed guides for a wildlife-watching trip through mountains, rainforest, and the Caribbean and Pacific coasts. Chimps & Gorillas of Uganda – Discover the emblematic wildlife of Kibale Forest, Lake Mburo National Park and Bwindi Impenetrable Forest.

"This promotion is all about giving travelers even more reason to take the trip of their dreams in 2025 - whether it's exploring ancient ruins, spotting wildlife on safari, or taking on a mountain challenge," said Sasha Andrews, Industry Sales Director at Exodus Adventure Travels. "We've seen strong interest in meaningful, off-the-beaten-path experiences, and this sale makes those adventures more accessible."

In addition, travelers who book a guided tour with Exodus Adventure Travels hiking, biking, cultural or wildlife trips will receive a complimentary one-year Priority PassTM membership where travelers can access a network of 1,600+ lounges and travel experiences, including dining, retail, sleep and spa, in more than 650 airports in 148 countries.

Travelers can browse all qualifying trips and book directly at exodustravels starting today.

About Exodus Adventure Travels

For more than 50 years Exodus Adventure Travels has been the leader in active hiking, biking, culture and wildlife adventures and is known for its commitment to "improve life through travel." Exodus Adventure Travels is a winner of the National Geographic Traveler Reader Awards and is a recipient of the Conde Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Award, Good Housekeeping's Family Travel Award, Wanderlust Magazine's Best Tour Leader of the Year, USA Today's Readers' Choice Award, and the 2025 Travel + Leisure Global Vision Awards.

Exodus Adventure Travels is a certified B Corporation (B Corp), further demonstrating its commitment to improve life through travel, dedicated to creating incredible, community-driven adventures, and understands the importance of nature and wildlife conservation through programs such as rewilding and partnering with scientists to restore biodiversity.

Exodus Adventure Travels is part of Travelopia, the world's largest collection of experiential travel brands. Travelopia's more than 20 award-winning travel brands lead the way in creating unique experiences for guests around the world. To learn more about Exodus Adventure Travels and the company's adventures, visit ExodusTravels .

SOURCE Exodus Adventure Travels