Alivecor Launches AI-Powered Kardiamobile 6L Max And Kardiaalert To Deliver The Most Advanced Personal ECG Solution On The Market

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "AliveCor is committed to innovating for patients, providers and the healthcare industry alike," said Sanjay Voleti, Chief Business Officer of AliveCor. "With the launch of KardiaMobile 6L Max and the integration of KardiaAlert, we are proud to provide patients and clinicians with the most comprehensive AI-based heart health system available over-the-counter."

KardiaMobile 6L Max, the most comprehensive personal ECG system

Heart disease often progresses slowly and without symptoms, leading to delays in diagnosis that makes preventative care challenging. As such, the demand for remote cardiac monitoring is growing rapidly, especially due to an aging global population and increase in cardiac conditions worldwide. KardiaMobile 6L Max responds to this critical need by offering a unique pairing of KardiaCare membership and AliveCor's most innovative ECG monitor to provide users with affordable and accessible peace of mind.

Providing in-depth reporting on ECGs, blood pressure, and weight data with remote access to board-certified cardiologists, KardiaMobile 6L Max includes a KardiaMobile 6L Max ECG device and a one-year subscription to KardiaCare, which now includes the KardiaAlert feature.

KardiaAlert detects changes that may otherwise be missed

KardiaAlert is a new feature that compares every ECG taken against an established baseline ECG and scans for potential changes over time, even subtle ones, that are not visible in a single recording. Such changes may be normal or may be indicative of more serious conditions that may lead to a cardiac event. If a change is detected, the ECG data is sent to a board-certified cardiologist for further review. KardiaAlert alerts patients to changes in their ECG so that they can have more informed conversations with their healthcare provider.

"KardiaMobile 6L Max identifies up to 20 arrhythmias with a clinician review-more than any other personal ECG-all without doctors appointments, waiting rooms, or lengthy tests. Meanwhile, KardiaAlert monitors ECGs for potential changes over time," said Dr. David E. Albert, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of AliveCor. "These next-generation capabilities enable cardiologists to spend more time on patients who require in-person care, while simultaneously empowering patients to remotely manage their care with peace of mind."

KardiaMobile 6L Max is available for purchase at Kardia and coming soon to Amazon. To learn more about KardiaAlert, please visit .

About AliveCor

AliveCor, Inc., the leading provider of FDA-cleared personal electrocardiogram (ECG) technology, is transforming cardiology with its medical-grade AI solutions. AliveCor is committed to providing innovative devices and services that empower patients and physicians with personalized and actionable heart data. With over 300 million ECGs recorded, the company's Kardia devices are the most clinically validated personal ECGs in the world and can remotely detect six of the most common heart arrhythmias in just 30 seconds. The Kardia 12L ECG System, the company's first offering designed exclusively for use by healthcare providers, is powered by KAI 12L to detect 35 cardiac conditions (14 arrhythmias and 21 morphologies). AliveCor's enterprise platform allows third-party providers to manage their patients' and customers' heart conditions simply using state-of-the-art tools that provide easy front-end and back-end integration to AliveCor technologies, addressing gaps in care and improving the treatment experience for patients across a range of disease areas. AliveCor is a privately held company headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. For more information, visit alivecor and follow us on LinkedIn , X , Instagram and Facebook .

Media Contacts

Su Lee

[email protected]

Kate Conway

[email protected]

SOURCE AliveCor, Inc.