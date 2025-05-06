Rezolve Ai Expands Into The Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia To Revolutionize Retail With Next-Gen AI

Rezolve Ai, a global leader in artificial intelligence solutions for the retail industry, has officially launched in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with a new-age platform designed to empower Saudi retailers with comprehensive digital transformation capabilities - from in-store footfall analytics and purchase behaviour insights to AI-driven demand forecasting and seamless omnichannel integration.

This launch marks a pivotal milestone in Rezolve Ai's strategic expansion into the Kingdom, aligning directly with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. Rezolve Ai's move to the Kingdom is timely with digital transformation and the digital economy core drivers as the country enters the final half decade countdown to Vision 2030 targets, with technology enhancement and adoption playing a central role in improving data accuracy and statistical operations.

The new platform enables retailers to deliver faster, smarter, and more personalised engagement to an increasingly tech-savvy population in KSA. According to the Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA), 75% of Saudis already understand AI concepts, and 64% are aware of real-world applications .

At the core of Rezolve Ai's platform is its proprietary large language model, brainpowa LLM , designed to overcome common AI limitations such as hallucinations, while driving high-precision personalisation and predictive capabilities.

The KSA launch follows strategic partnerships with global technology leaders such as Google and Microsoft, alongside collaborations with leading Saudi retail groups and regional tech alliances. Rezolve Ai also offers a fully localised support infrastructure to ensure rapid deployment and measurable business impact across retail environments of all sizes - from large enterprises to agile eCommerce disruptors. The expansion comes as Saudi Arabia's AI in retail market is projected to reach USD 527.3 million by 2030 , according to Grand View Research.

Entry into Saudi Arabia forms a cornerstone of Rezolve Ai's wider strategy to catalyse smart retail transformation across the GCC. As Saudi consumers seek more seamless and engaging experiences both online and offline, Rezolve Ai empowers retailers to bridge the digital and physical worlds, turning real-time data into revenue-driving interactions.