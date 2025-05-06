Semperis Named Ransomware Protection Business Of The Year By Australian Cyber Awards

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Semperis is honored to be recognized as the Ransomware Protection Business of the Year, particularly among such an esteemed group of finalists," said Gerry Sillars, Semperis' Vice President of Asia Pacific and Japan. "This award reflects the trust our customers place in us and the unwavering dedication of our team to safeguarding identity infrastructure against ransomware and other evolving threats. We proudly share this recognition with the global cybersecurity community committed to building a safer digital future."

Semperis continues to earn industry recognition for its innovation and commitment to excellence. The company was recently named by CRN to its Security 100 list. The company has been named to Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 for five consecutive years. Semperis has been named one of Inc's Best Workplaces for three consecutive years. Its Purple Knight community tool, a free assessment solution designed to identify vulnerabilities in Microsoft Active Directory, Entra ID, and Okta, has been endorsed by leading cyber agencies from the Five Eyes Alliance nations, including the NSA and CISA.

The award ceremony took place recently in Sydney, Australia, celebrating excellence across the cybersecurity sector. Semperis stood out among a competitive field of finalists, including CrowdStrike, Darktrace, ESET, AUCyber, and Varonis.



About Semperis

Semperis protects critical enterprise identity services for security teams charged with defending hybrid and multi-cloud environments from cyberattacks, data breaches, and operational errors. Purpose-built for securing hybrid identity environments-including Active Directory, Entra ID, and Okta-Semperis' AI-powered technology protects over 100 million identities from cyberattacks, data breaches, and operational errors.

As part of its mission to be a force for good, Semperis offers a variety of cyber community resources, including the award-winning Hybrid Identity Protection (HIP) Conference , HIP Podcast , and free identity security tools Purple Knight and Forest Druid . Semperis is a privately owned, international company headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, supporting the world's biggest brands and government agencies, with customers in more than 40 countries.

