Comtronix Named Finalist For Innovation Awards At Automate 2025 For NVIDIA Edge Server Solution

YOUNG HARRIS, Ga., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Comtronix, a leading manufacturer of industrial computing solutions, has been named a finalist for the 2025 Automate Innovation Awards for its NVIDIA Edge Server platform. The awards will be presented during the Automate Conference in Detroit, Michigan, May 12–15, 2025.

Hosted by the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), the Innovation Awards recognize companies advancing the field of automation through transformative technologies. Comtronix earned finalist status for its NVIDIA® Edge Server, designed to elevate robotic and computer vision processing with high-speed performance, scalability, and seamless integration with ROS models and AI applications.

"Being named a finalist for this prestigious award validates the extraordinary work of our engineering team and our commitment to pushing the boundaries of edge computing," said Jimmy Haugen, Vice President of Comtronix. "Our NVIDIA Edge Server delivers exceptional performance at a competitive price-perfect for manufacturers optimizing today's automation while preparing for future growth."

Key Features of the Comtronix NVIDIA Edge Server:



Cost Savings – Configured with 10 NVIDIA® Orin NX nodes, each supporting up to 10 cameras via PoE, removes the need for separate edge devices at each manufacturing cell.

Scalable Architecture – Adapt to evolving workloads with flexible configurations by scaling nodes and cameras. Real-Time Monitoring – Dashboard with analytics per node, including proactive alerts via email or text.

Comtronix will be featured at the Automate 2025 show floor at Booth 8414 and recognized during the official Innovation Awards Ceremony.

About Comtronix

Comtronix is committed to delivering, manufacturing, and maintaining reliable industrial computers. With over 20 years of experience, our team brings deep technical expertise and a customer-first approach. We go beyond designing and building durable computers-we partner with clients to understand their challenges and deliver reliable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions to meet their specific needs. Visit us at to learn more.

For Media Inquiries:

Jimmy Haugen

Vice President

763-232-2845 - [email protected]



SOURCE Comtronix

