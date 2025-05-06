Fetch To Dish Out Rewards For Local Restaurants Across The Country

Consumers can now earn rewards from dining in or ordering takeout from their favorite neighborhood spots

MADISON, Wis., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetch , America's Rewards App, today announced that consumers can earn rewards for supporting their favorite local restaurants. Fetch is extending its reach in partnership with restaurant fintech company Rewards Network, to give consumers Fetch Points for dining in or ordering out at their top establishments.

Continue Reading

With dining costs still high, this move provides consumers with more options to make eating out even more rewarding. Using Fetch, consumers can easily turn their daily meals from local eateries into real value. After dining at a participating restaurant, customers simply snap a photo of their receipt and submit it on the Fetch app to earn Fetch Points – redeemable for gift cards and more.

With Fetch, consumers can now easily turn their daily meals from local restaurants into rewards.

Post thi

"With Fetch, supporting your favorite local spots comes with even more perks," said Fetch's Head of Corporate Business Development Daniel Block. "Whether you're celebrating a big win with a night out or just grabbing takeout on the way home, Fetch is making it easier to turn those everyday moments into tangible rewards."

Available nationwide through Rewards Network, Fetch will support nearly 18,000 local merchants to build customer loyalty, increase traffic and drive revenue. This move expands on Fetch's vision to put brands at the center of joy, while broadening its reach to include small-to-medium sized and mid-market businesses.

"Partnering with Fetch is an exciting step forward in our mission to empower restaurants with innovative solutions that drive success," said Steve Fusco, President of Rewards Network. "Fetch has built an engaged and loyal community of rewards-seekers, and we're thrilled to help introduce these users to exceptional dining experiences where they can earn points. This partnership also creates more opportunities for restaurants to attract and retain customers."

For more information about Fetch, visit fetch .

About Fetch

Fetch, America's Rewards App, empowers consumers to live rewarded and helps brands create lifelong customers through the power of Fetch Points. Designed to acquire and retain consumers, Fetch has unparalleled visibility into what people buy, capturing billions of spending transactions annually using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies. Users submit 11M receipts per day and have earned more than $1 billion in Fetch Points. The app is available to download on the App Store and Google Play Store and has more than 5 million five-star reviews from happy Fetchers.

About Rewards Network

Rewards Network is a leading provider of marketing and financing solutions that helps restaurants attract and retain customers through powerful rewards programs. The company powers some of the largest dining rewards programs in the United States, connecting restaurants with millions of engaged diners through partnerships with many of the largest consumer brands in travel, consumer apps, and financial services. Rewards Network's unique platform combines data-driven marketing, enterprise quality analytics, customer insights, and flexible funding solutions to help restaurants grow their business and maximize revenue. For more information, visit RewardsNetwork .

Media Contacts

Karlie Fitzgerald, Fetch, [email protected]

Alyssa Chapman, Rewards Network, [email protected]

SOURCE Fetch

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED