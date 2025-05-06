Somos Joins Openpolicy Coalition To Bring Policy Intelligence To Somosidtm Iot Device Asset Management Services

MENAFN - PR Newswire) EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Somos, Inc., a global leader in identity management, digital trust infrastructure and fraud mitigation services, is pleased to announce that it has joined OpenPolicy, a leading coalition advancing cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and modern government tech policy. By joining OpenPolicy, Somos reinforces its commitment to ensuring that SomosID for IoT device identity and security services are closely aligned with emerging Internet of Things (IoT) security policies and regulations.

As digital communications and the IoT become more tightly regulated, enterprises are under increasing pressure to understand and respond to policy changes. By leveraging OpenPolicy's AI platform and policy-based regulatory engagement, Somos can stay ahead of shifting regulations to turn complex policy developments into clear, actionable services that help customers meet regulatory requirements from the start - strengthening compliance, trust and long-term resilience.

"As regulatory frameworks around digital identity and communications continue to accelerate, staying policy-aligned is no longer optional - it's mission-critical," said Sri Ramachandran, SVP & Chief Technology Officer at Somos. "Our partnership with OpenPolicy helps us embed regulatory intelligence into the fabric of our IoT device intelligence solutions, so our customers can operate confidently in a rapidly changing environment."

"We're excited to add Somos' unique IoT device intelligence capabilities to our coalition," said Amit Elazari, CEO & Co-founder at OpenPolicy. "Together, we're helping customers navigate compliance with confidence and build solutions to secure the Internet of Things that are policy-aligned from the start."

This partnership further solidifies Somos' commitment to enabling smarter, safer and more resilient identity ecosystems - where innovation and compliance evolve together.

About Somos, Inc.

Somos is a global, trusted source of telecom and identity data services, including the administration of the North American Numbering Plan (NANPA), Toll-Free Numbering (TFNA), the Reassigned Numbers Database (RND). It also operates SomosID, and IoT device intelligence solution that maintains critical IoT device identity and vulnerability insights for enterprises and their stakeholders to give them the visibility to improve device security and compliance.

About OpenPolicy

OpenPolicy is the leading platform for AI-powered policy intelligence, regulatory monitoring, and GTM strategy. Built to help enterprises stay adaptive and compliant in high-stakes environments, OpenPolicy turns complex legislation into clear strategic guidance. The platform is trusted by industry leaders in telecommunications, cybersecurity, fintech and beyond to navigate change, reduce risk and drive growth through policy awareness.

