STICKYGINGER EXPANDS TEAM TO DRIVE REGIONAL GROWTH - IN LINE WITH NEW ADDITIONS TO GLOBAL FASHION PORTFOLIO
(MENAFN- Stickygingerpr) StickyGinger announces the appointment of three new team members, further strengthening its PR and influencer capabilities as the agency continues its strategic expansion across the Middle East and North Africa.
These exciting hires come in the wake of the agency’s recent success with high-profile global brands including two new retained global fashion brands Karl Lagerfeld and GUESS, starting this May, as well as its recent market expansions into Egypt and Iraq. With the addition of these local and international talents, StickyGinger is positioned to cater to an increasingly diverse regional market while expanding its global footprint.
Bahdja Kirat, joining as a PR Executive, brings invaluable knowledge of regional PR landscapes, having worked with both international agencies and in-house teams across both lifestyle and corporate brand sectors. A native Arabic speaker, Bahdja possesses an extensive network across the MENA region, including Egypt, and will play a crucial role in executing high-impact strategies. Her deep understanding of local culture, coupled with her recent experience, positions her perfectly to serve StickyGinger's growing portfolio of global fashion brands in the region.
Ellie Foster, appointed PR Manager, adds significant experience in brand communications and media relations across Europe and the Middle East. With a strong focus on the lifestyle, hospitality, and tech sectors, Ellie is a key asset in delivering tailored, strategic campaigns that resonate across both Western and MENA markets. Her experience both in and out of market will be instrumental in crafting compelling narratives for StickyGinger's expanding roster of clients in these sectors.
Zoe Everett, as PR and Influencer Manager, brings a wealth of experience in influencer marketing and beauty PR, particularly in the fast-growing beauty and fashion sectors. With a keen eye for emerging trends and an impressive network of regional influencers, Zoe will elevate the agency’s influencer-driven campaigns, helping to engage local audiences while maintaining a global brand narrative.
These appointments come at a pivotal time for StickyGinger, as the agency increases its presence across MENA, particularly in Egypt and Iraq. The team’s bilingual capabilities and expertise in regional PR will ensure StickyGinger continues to deliver impactful, culturally relevant, and integrated PR campaigns for an even broader range of global clients. The agency’s established roster includes iconic brands like Marks & Spencer, Levi’s, FUJIFILM INSTAX and Rolls-Royce, and these new hires further strengthen its ability to engage with the Middle Eastern and North African audiences.
“We are thrilled to welcome Bahdja, Ellie and Zoe to StickyGinger,” said Heba Hemdan, Head of PR at StickyGinger. “Their diverse expertise and shared passion for creative PR make them invaluable additions to our team. As we continue to expand our reach and work with some of the world’s most iconic brands, their experience will ensure that StickyGinger remains at the forefront of delivering compelling, results-driven campaigns that resonate with audiences regionally and globally.”
