SELERY ACQUIRES FULFILLMENT OPERATIONS FROM FAN OF A FAN, MARKING A MAJOR CREATOR ECONOMY WIN

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

What's Happening:

Selery Fulfillment Inc. has acquired the fulfillment operations of Fan of a Fan, the creator-founded company behind some of digital media's most iconic merch and apparel brands.

The multi-million dollar asset sale includes three warehouse facilities and proprietary logistics operations, all of which will be consolidated into a new, state-of-the-art fulfillment center in Ontario, California, launching May 2025.

This marks Selery's first major expansion into Southern California, a key region for creator and DTC brands. Fan of a Fan clients will now benefit from Selery's faster, scalable international logistics network.

Fan of a Fan will continue operating independently as a creator-focused agency, helping YouTubers and digital talent launch meaningful, brands rooted in storytelling and community.

About Fan of a Fan:

Founded in 2016 by Yes Theory, Zack Honarvar, and CEO Ryan Westberg, Fan of a Fan began as the fulfillment engine for Seek Discomfort. It evolved into a robust backend logistics system that now supports dozens of creator-led brands and fast growing DTC brands.

Over time, it grew into two business lines:



A creative agency that helps creators develop, design, and launch brands. A vertically integrated fulfillment division handling warehousing, shipping, and customer service.

This acquisition reflects the value and scalability of the latter, allowing Fan of a Fan to focus entirely on building high-integrity creator brands.

Why It Matters:

Fan of a Fan scaled to millions of orders and tens of millions in revenue-all without raising capital. It's a rare example of creators building real infrastructure through bootstrapped growth.

Now, with logistics moving under Selery, Fan of a Fan can double down on its creative mission, while clients gain even greater fulfillment capabilities through Selery's national network.

Fan of a Fan continues to power premium brands for creators like Channel 5 News, Sickos, Colin & Samir, Kelly Wakasa, and Divorced Dads (Graeme Barrett).

What's Next:

Selery will acquire all warehouse locations and operational IP. Ryan Westberg joins Selery's C-suite while remaining CEO of Fan of a Fan, which continues as an independent creative agency.

The two companies remain structurally separate and mission-focused.

Media Contacts:

Zack Honarvar – [email protected]

Ryan Westberg – [email protected]

SOURCE Fan of a Fan

