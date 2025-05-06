SELERY ACQUIRES FULFILLMENT OPERATIONS FROM FAN OF A FAN, MARKING A MAJOR CREATOR ECONOMY WIN
What's Happening:
Selery Fulfillment Inc. has acquired the fulfillment operations of Fan of a Fan, the creator-founded company behind some of digital media's most iconic merch and apparel brands.
The multi-million dollar asset sale includes three warehouse facilities and proprietary logistics operations, all of which will be consolidated into a new, state-of-the-art fulfillment center in Ontario, California, launching May 2025.
This marks Selery's first major expansion into Southern California, a key region for creator and DTC brands. Fan of a Fan clients will now benefit from Selery's faster, scalable international logistics network.
Fan of a Fan will continue operating independently as a creator-focused agency, helping YouTubers and digital talent launch meaningful, brands rooted in storytelling and community.
About Fan of a Fan:
Founded in 2016 by Yes Theory, Zack Honarvar, and CEO Ryan Westberg, Fan of a Fan began as the fulfillment engine for Seek Discomfort. It evolved into a robust backend logistics system that now supports dozens of creator-led brands and fast growing DTC brands.
Over time, it grew into two business lines:
-
A creative agency that helps creators develop, design, and launch brands.
A vertically integrated fulfillment division handling warehousing, shipping, and customer service.
This acquisition reflects the value and scalability of the latter, allowing Fan of a Fan to focus entirely on building high-integrity creator brands.
Why It Matters:
Fan of a Fan scaled to millions of orders and tens of millions in revenue-all without raising capital. It's a rare example of creators building real infrastructure through bootstrapped growth.
Now, with logistics moving under Selery, Fan of a Fan can double down on its creative mission, while clients gain even greater fulfillment capabilities through Selery's national network.
Fan of a Fan continues to power premium brands for creators like Channel 5 News, Sickos, Colin & Samir, Kelly Wakasa, and Divorced Dads (Graeme Barrett).
What's Next:
Selery will acquire all warehouse locations and operational IP. Ryan Westberg joins Selery's C-suite while remaining CEO of Fan of a Fan, which continues as an independent creative agency.
The two companies remain structurally separate and mission-focused.
Media Contacts:
Zack Honarvar – [email protected]
Ryan Westberg – [email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
