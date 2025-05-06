403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Egypt Re-Affirms Full Support For Palestinian Authority
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 6 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty on Tuesday re-affirmed Cairo's full support for the Palestinian Authority as the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people.
Egypt stands on the Palestinian people's side in this critical historic period, the minister said, according to a Foreign Ministry's statement that also indicated that the minister made the re-affirmation during a phone call with the newly-assigned Secretary of the Palestine Liberation Organization's Executive Committee, Azzam Al-Ahmad.
The statement said minister Abdelatty congratulated Al-Ahmad on his recent appointment to the post.
For his turn, Al-Ahmad expressed deep admiration of Egypt's support for the Palestinian people in their struggle to attain their legitimate rights, its efforts to enforce a cease-fire in Gaza and facilitate dispatch of humanitarian aid to the strip. (end)
aff
Egypt stands on the Palestinian people's side in this critical historic period, the minister said, according to a Foreign Ministry's statement that also indicated that the minister made the re-affirmation during a phone call with the newly-assigned Secretary of the Palestine Liberation Organization's Executive Committee, Azzam Al-Ahmad.
The statement said minister Abdelatty congratulated Al-Ahmad on his recent appointment to the post.
For his turn, Al-Ahmad expressed deep admiration of Egypt's support for the Palestinian people in their struggle to attain their legitimate rights, its efforts to enforce a cease-fire in Gaza and facilitate dispatch of humanitarian aid to the strip. (end)
aff
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment