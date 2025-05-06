403
Cambodia's Fixed-Asset Investment Surges in Early 2025
(MENAFN) Cambodia has witnessed a significant surge in fixed-asset investment during the first four months of 2025, reaching $3.4 billion USD, marking a substantial 34 percent increase compared to the corresponding period last year. A report released today by the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) revealed this impressive growth.
The CDC also reported a remarkable 80 percent rise in the number of approved investment projects, with 231 projects given the green light between January and April this year, a considerable jump from just 128 projects approved in the same timeframe in 2024. These new ventures are expected to generate approximately 159,000 jobs across the country.
The approved projects span various sectors, including manufacturing of auto garage equipment, car tires, and vehicles (including electric three-wheelers), as well as medical equipment, solar power generation and panel production, metal and aluminum processing, a dry port, and a tourism resort.
The CDC highlighted that China continues to be the leading source of foreign investment in the Southeast Asian nation.
Penn Sovicheat, Secretary of State and Spokesperson for the Cambodian Ministry of Commerce, attributed this strong investment performance to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement and Cambodia's existing bilateral free trade agreements (FTAs) with China, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates.
Sovicheat stated, "The RCEP agreement and other bilateral FTAs are magnets for foreign investors to Cambodia."
He further underscored the advantageous effects of these fresh investments, pointing out that they are set to introduce new capital, advanced technologies, and increased employment opportunities for the Cambodian populace.
