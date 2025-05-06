Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Drone Attacks Hit Port Sudan, Airport Operations Halted

2025-05-06 08:04:39
(MENAFN) Eyewitnesses reported that drone strikes impacted key locations in Port Sudan, a significant Red Sea port city in eastern Sudan, on Tuesday. The targeted sites included the international airport, a hotel situated close to the interim presidential residence, and an oil export terminal.

One witness described a significant explosion at a storage facility in the southern part of the city. Another witness indicated that a drone targeted the Marina Hotel, which is near the presidential compound.

Speaking anonymously to a media outlet, an airport official confirmed that the civilian section of Port Sudan International Airport was struck, leading to the cancellation of all planned flights.

Footage shared by activists depicted large plumes of smoke ascending over Port Sudan, which has now been subjected to drone attacks for three consecutive days.

