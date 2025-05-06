REGENXBIO To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX ) today announced it will participate in the following investor conferences:

BofA Securities Health Care Conference 2025

Presentation: Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. PT

Location: Las Vegas, NV

RBC Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat: Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Location: New York, NY

H.C. Wainwright BioConnect

Fireside Chat: Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at 4:00 p.m. ET

Location: New York, NY

Stifel Virtual Ophthalmology Forum

Fireside Chat: Tuesday, May 27, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. ET

Location: Virtual

UBS Spring Biotech Conference

1x1 Investor Meetings: Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Location: New York, NY

Live webcasts of select presentations and fireside chats can be accessed in the Investors section of REGENXBIO's website at . An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

ABOUT REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO is a biotechnology company on a mission to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. Since its founding in 2009, REGENXBIO has pioneered the field of AAV gene therapy. REGENXBIO is advancing a late-stage pipeline of one-time treatments for rare and retinal diseases, including RGX-202 for the treatment of Duchenne; clemidsogene lanparvovec (RGX-121) for the treatment of MPS II and RGX-111 for the treatment of MPS I, both in partnership with Nippon Shinyaku; and surabgene lomparvovec (ABBV-RGX-314) for the treatment of wet AMD and diabetic retinopathy, in collaboration with AbbVie. Thousands of patients have been treated with REGENXBIO's AAV platform, including those receiving Novartis' ZOLGENSMA®. REGENXBIO's investigational gene therapies have the potential to change the way healthcare is delivered for millions of people. For more information, please visit .

Contacts:

Dana Cormack

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

Investors:

George E. MacDougall

Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE REGENXBIO Inc.

