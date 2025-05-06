REGENXBIO To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences
ROCKVILLE, Md., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX ) today announced it will participate in the following investor conferences:
BofA Securities Health Care Conference 2025
Presentation: Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. PT
Location: Las Vegas, NV
RBC Global Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat: Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at 11:30 a.m. ET
Location: New York, NY
H.C. Wainwright BioConnect
Fireside Chat: Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at 4:00 p.m. ET
Location: New York, NY
Stifel Virtual Ophthalmology Forum
Fireside Chat: Tuesday, May 27, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. ET
Location: Virtual
UBS Spring Biotech Conference
1x1 Investor Meetings: Tuesday, June 24, 2025
Location: New York, NY
Live webcasts of select presentations and fireside chats can be accessed in the Investors section of REGENXBIO's website at . An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.
ABOUT REGENXBIO Inc.
REGENXBIO is a biotechnology company on a mission to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. Since its founding in 2009, REGENXBIO has pioneered the field of AAV gene therapy. REGENXBIO is advancing a late-stage pipeline of one-time treatments for rare and retinal diseases, including RGX-202 for the treatment of Duchenne; clemidsogene lanparvovec (RGX-121) for the treatment of MPS II and RGX-111 for the treatment of MPS I, both in partnership with Nippon Shinyaku; and surabgene lomparvovec (ABBV-RGX-314) for the treatment of wet AMD and diabetic retinopathy, in collaboration with AbbVie. Thousands of patients have been treated with REGENXBIO's AAV platform, including those receiving Novartis' ZOLGENSMA®. REGENXBIO's investigational gene therapies have the potential to change the way healthcare is delivered for millions of people. For more information, please visit .
Contacts:
Dana Cormack
Corporate Communications
[email protected]
Investors:
George E. MacDougall
Investor Relations
[email protected]
