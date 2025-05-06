Epson Launches TAA-Compliant Desktop Document Scanners Offering Powerful Options For Federal Government Agencies
|
|
DS-530 II TAA
|
DS-730N TAA
|
DS-870 TAA
|
Scanning Speeds
|
35 ppm/70 ipm2
|
40 ppm/80 ipm5
|
65 ppm/130 ipm2
|
Auto Document Feeder (ADF)
|
50 pages
|
100 pages
|
100 pages
|
Peak Daily Duty Cycle
|
5,500 pages3
|
6,500 pages6
|
10,000 pages7
|
Connectivity
|
USB
|
USB/Ethernet
|
USB
|
Color LCD
|
N/A
|
✓
|
✓
|
Seamless Integration Using
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
Powerful Document
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
Windows and macOS Support
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
Eco Features – ENERGY STAR ®
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
Availability
The DS-530 II TAA (MSRP $495) is now available through authorized CaptureProSM resellers. The DS-870 TAA (MSRP $1,049) will be available in July and the DS-730N TAA (MSRP $595) will be available in August. The current DS-530 II , DS-870 and DS-730N will continue to be available through authorized CaptureProSM resellers. For more information, please visit: .
About Epson
Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.
Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. href="" rel="nofollow" epson
Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson . You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook/Epson ), X (x/EpsonAmerica ), YouTube (youtube/epsonamerica ), and Instagram (instagram/EpsonAmerica ).
1 Unit sales from February 2024 through January 2025 per industry available and Epson internal data sources as of March 2025.
2 Based on letter-sized scans at 300 dpi in Black-and-White, Grayscale or Color Mode.
3 Peak daily duty cycle is the highest recommended number of scanned sheets per day. For best results, do not exceed the peak daily duty cycle. Calculations based on a scanning speed of 35 ppm and an assumed daily use time.
4 Network connection is required.
5 Based on letter-sized scans at 300 dpi in Black-and-White, Grayscale or Color Mode, using the USB interface.
6 Peak daily duty cycle is the highest recommended number of scanned sheets per day. For best results, do not exceed the peak daily duty cycle. Calculations based on a scanning speed of 40 ppm and an assumed daily use time.
7 Peak daily duty cycle is the highest recommended number of scanned sheets per day. For best results, do not exceed the peak daily duty cycle. Calculations based on a scanning speed of 65 ppm and an assumed daily use time.
8 With Epson Document Capture software installed on the connected Windows PC or Mac. Internet connection is required. All listed services available on Windows PC installation; Google Drive available for Mac installation.
EPSON is a registered trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. CapturePro is a servicemark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2025 Epson America, Inc.
SOURCE Epson America, Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment