Epson Launches TAA-Compliant Desktop Document Scanners Offering Powerful Options For Federal Government Agencies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Many federal government projects require TAA-compliance," said Haol Yao, product manager, Epson America, Inc. "Epson has long been a trusted leader in innovative and reliable scanning technology, delivering solutions that meet the evolving needs of organizations across different industries. By launching TAA-compliant scanners, we are strengthening our commitment to dealers and partners and expanding our capability to address federal government sector needs with dependable solutions." The powerful, compact DS-530 II TAA includes a 50-page Auto Document Feeder (ADF), offers speeds of up to 35 ppm/70 ipm2 and a peak daily duty cycle of up to 5,500 sheets.3 The versatile DS-730N TAA includes built-in Ethernet connectivity for easy workgroup sharing and PC-free network scanning,4 and offers fast speeds of up to 40 ppm/80 ipm5 with a peak daily duty cycle of up to 6,500 sheets.6 Designed for high-volume workgroup environments, the robust DS-870 TAA offers ultra-fast speeds of up to 65 ppm/130 ipm,2 a high-volume 100-page ADF and a peak daily duty cycle of up to 10,000 sheets.7 The DS-730N and DS-870 feature an intuitive color LCD display to make navigating scan jobs and settings easy. Designed for environments where speed, image quality and dependability are critical, the document scanners help streamline operations with powerful document workflows and customizable job profiles. In addition, they feature advanced paper feed technologies such as blank page removal, auto rotation, auto cropping, dirt detection, and paper protection. Additional Scanner Features



DS-530 II TAA DS-730N TAA DS-870 TAA Scanning Speeds 35 ppm/70 ipm2 40 ppm/80 ipm5 65 ppm/130 ipm2 Auto Document Feeder (ADF)

Capacity 50 pages 100 pages 100 pages Peak Daily Duty Cycle 5,500 pages3 6,500 pages6 10,000 pages7 Connectivity USB USB/Ethernet USB Color LCD N/A ✓ ✓ Seamless Integration Using

TWAIN and ISIS Drivers ✓ ✓ ✓ Powerful Document

Management Software with OCR ✓ ✓ ✓ Windows and macOS Support ✓ ✓ ✓ Eco Features – ENERGY STAR ®

Qualified ✓ ✓ ✓

Availability

The DS-530 II TAA (MSRP $495) is now available through authorized CaptureProSM resellers. The DS-870 TAA (MSRP $1,049) will be available in July and the DS-730N TAA (MSRP $595) will be available in August. The current DS-530 II , DS-870 and DS-730N will continue to be available through authorized CaptureProSM resellers. For more information, please visit: .

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. href="" rel="nofollow" epson

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson . You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook/Epson ), X (x/EpsonAmerica ), YouTube (youtube/epsonamerica ), and Instagram (instagram/EpsonAmerica ).

1 Unit sales from February 2024 through January 2025 per industry available and Epson internal data sources as of March 2025.

2 Based on letter-sized scans at 300 dpi in Black-and-White, Grayscale or Color Mode.

3 Peak daily duty cycle is the highest recommended number of scanned sheets per day. For best results, do not exceed the peak daily duty cycle. Calculations based on a scanning speed of 35 ppm and an assumed daily use time.

4 Network connection is required.

5 Based on letter-sized scans at 300 dpi in Black-and-White, Grayscale or Color Mode, using the USB interface.

6 Peak daily duty cycle is the highest recommended number of scanned sheets per day. For best results, do not exceed the peak daily duty cycle. Calculations based on a scanning speed of 40 ppm and an assumed daily use time.

7 Peak daily duty cycle is the highest recommended number of scanned sheets per day. For best results, do not exceed the peak daily duty cycle. Calculations based on a scanning speed of 65 ppm and an assumed daily use time.

8 With Epson Document Capture software installed on the connected Windows PC or Mac. Internet connection is required. All listed services available on Windows PC installation; Google Drive available for Mac installation.

EPSON is a registered trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. CapturePro is a servicemark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2025 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.