Russian diplomat says EU, UK at odds with US due to Ukraine peace attempts
(MENAFN) According to Dmitry Polyansky, Russia’s deputy representative to the United Nations, a rift has emerged between the United States and its European allies over efforts to bring peace to Ukraine. Speaking with RT, Polyansky argued that while former U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed genuine interest in negotiating an end to the conflict, the UK and EU continue to pursue their own geopolitical agendas, resisting any policy shift.
Polyansky claimed that Ukraine is effectively serving as a private military force for the West, fighting on behalf of broader Western interests. He suggested that Trump’s apparent willingness to resolve the conflict diplomatically has unsettled European leaders, who remain steadfast in their approach. Despite mounting frustration and anxiety among EU officials, he said, they continue to publicly claim that the situation favors Ukraine.
He also criticized Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, accusing him of serving foreign interests and insisting that the military balance now favors Russia. According to Polyansky, Ukraine’s leaders are aware they have few viable options and are trying to draw powerful nations into the conflict to shift the balance.
During a recent UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine, Polyansky said European representatives pressured the U.S. to take a tougher stance against Moscow. He also condemned Western officials for ignoring Ukrainian breaches of a U.S.-brokered ban on attacks against energy facilities, noting Washington’s silence on the issue.
Polyansky concluded that Trump has the tools to end the war but must confront what he described as the deceptive nature of the Ukrainian government, which he accused of manipulating the West to serve its own goals.
