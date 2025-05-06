QNL's Libraries Lead Forum 2025 Renews Commitment To Collaboration

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Two-day event began with dedicated pre-forum workshops on strategic cooperation and innovation in open library environments.

Doha, Qatar: Qatar National Library (QNL) has concluded its annual Libraries Lead Forum 2025, which brought together industry professionals, scholars and cultural leaders from across the region and beyond. Held in partnership with the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA) MENA Regional Office, the forum showcased the power of collaboration, innovation and openness in transforming the future of libraries.

Themed“Libraries Thriving Together in an Open Ecosystem,” the event placed a strong emphasis on creating resilient and inclusive library communities through global partnerships, emerging technologies and shared knowledge networks.

Beginning on May 4, with dedicated pre-forum workshops, the attendees had the opportunity to engage in hands-on sessions focused on strategic collaboration and innovation in open library environments.

The forum's second day opened with remarks by His Excellency Dr. Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al-Kawari, Minister of State and President of QNL, followed by a speech from Sharon Memis, Secretary General of IFLA, and a message from Eiman AlShammeri introducing the work of the IFLA MENA Regional Office. Kelvin Watson, Executive Director of Las Vegas-Clark County Library District in the US, had been invited as a guest speaker and addressed the conference on the topic,“Building Libraries, Building Futures: Collaborative Journey Made the Impossible Possible."

Dr. Al-Kawari said:“The accelerating challenges facing our world today demand more integrated and collaborative knowledge ecosystems. We believe that investing in knowledge, especially through global partnerships and emerging technologies, is the most effective way to foster sustainable societies and create a more just and inclusive future. In this context, we have organized the Libraries Lead Forum as a strategic platform to shape the future of libraries both in our region and globally, reflecting our mission at Qatar National Library. This year, leading experts have come together to combine efforts to advance the library and information landscape around the world."

He added: "The theme of this year's forum reflects our deep belief that the strength of libraries lies in building bridges of cooperation and expanding the horizons of partnership. To this end, we are committed to adopting innovative strategies to develop an integrated library system capable of meeting the needs of our diverse communities."

Tan Huism, Executive Director of QNL, remarked:“Libraries have long served as guardians of knowledge. Today, however, they are also expected to act as dynamic platforms for intellectual exchange, digital innovation and global partnerships. At Qatar National Library, we recognize this evolving role and are committed to ensuring that our resources, collections and digital platforms contribute to the development of accessible and open knowledge ecosystems. No library can thrive in isolation, we are all stronger when we work together. As we advance digital transformation, we must also safeguard the cultural identity and historical legacy of communities for future generations, while championing policies that ensure research and knowledge remain accessible to all.”

She added: "This year's forum, held in partnership with the IFLA Regional Office for the Middle East and North Africa, reinforces the message that libraries thrive together in an open ecosystem where ideas, expertise, and innovations flow easily, creating an environment of shared resources and knowledge.”



Throughout the day, participants engaged with a diverse and forward-thinking agenda including panel discussions, presentations and poster sessions. There were contributions from local institutions such the University of Doha for Science and Technology, the Museum of Islamic Art, and QNL's own open access team, as well as international participants from Serbia, Tunisia and Palestine, among others. Topics ranged from AI-generated metadata and inclusive library design to digital preservation and culinary heritage archiving.

A standout panel discussion, moderated by Dr. Waleed Albadi, Director of Majlis Oman Library, explored the development of shared digital ecosystems and strategies for advancing open access. The panel emphasized the role of libraries in fostering knowledge equity and highlighted how regional and global collaboration can overcome technological, social and environmental challenges.

The forum concluded with closing remarks from Katia Medawar, Director of Research and Learning Services at QNL, followed by a special recognition of contributors by QNL Executive Director Tan Huism. Attendees were then invited to explore Qatar National Library through guided tours that highlighted its heritage collections.