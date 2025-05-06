403
Gaza Health Officials Report Over 16,000 Child Killed in Israeli Offensive
(MENAFN) Health authorities in Gaza reported on Monday that over 16,000 children have tragically died in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of Israel's military offensive on October 7, 2023. This grim figure translates to one child losing their life approximately every 40 minutes.
Marwan al-Hams, the director of field hospitals within Gaza's health authorities, announced that the total includes 16,278 children, with 908 infants and 311 newborns among the deceased. Al-Hams delivered this information during a press briefing held at the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, located in southern Gaza.
He emphasized the significant deterioration of the humanitarian situation following Israel's closure of crossings in early March, which has severely disrupted vital healthcare services. Consequently, thousands of children and expectant mothers are now without access to necessary medical attention, further intensifying the ongoing crisis.
Al-Hams further stated that numerous children are subsisting on a single, inadequate meal daily, facing limited access to clean water and proper nourishment. He attributed this dire situation to Israeli targeting of infrastructure and the obstruction of aid deliveries.
He also pointed out that thousands of children are currently living in displacement centers lacking fundamental necessities, while pregnant women encounter substantial difficulties in reaching hospitals.
Israel suspended the entry of goods and supplies into Gaza on March 2, following the conclusion of the initial phase of a ceasefire agreement with Hamas established in January. The second phase of this agreement has not yet been implemented due to the continued deadlock between the involved parties.
