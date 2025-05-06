DB Investing Announces 6-Month Premium Lifestyle Rewards Offer And Participation In Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DB Investing , a leading multi-regulated global brokerage, is pleased to announce its exclusive partnership with The ENTERTAINER , the UAE and Saudi Arabia's premier lifestyle rewards app. This collaboration brings DB Investing clients 6 months of complimentary access to thousands of money-saving offers in dining, leisure, travel, and wellness.The reward program, available only to clients in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, is part of DB Investing's ongoing mission to enhance client value, both inside and outside the financial markets.Offer Highlights:1- 6 Months Free Access to The ENTERTAINER app2- Thousands of buy-one-get-one-free offers and premium lifestyle discounts3- 3 bonus user accounts for family sharing4- Exclusively available to DB Investing's active clients in UAE and KSAClients can activate their access by registering at:ππ Connect with Us at Forex Traders Summit DubaiDB Investing will be exhibiting at Booth 15 during the Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025, taking place May 14β15 at Dubai Festival Arena.This major financial event is an opportunity for attendees to engage with the DB Investing team and explore how lifestyle benefits, combined with a cutting-edge trading platform, create a complete value ecosystem for traders.About DB InvestingDB Investing is a global trading platform offering access to over 10,000 instruments, including real stocks, ETFs, bonds, and crypto. Regulated in the UAE, Seychelles, and Canada, DB Investing is redefining what it means to be a modern brokerage-with a strong focus on technology, education, and client empowerment.About the ENTERTAINERThe ENTERTAINER business offers customized loyalty and rewards opportunities to over 250 businesses globally. We enable businesses to tailor their loyalty and rewards programs to serve their customers and staff. Whether driving customer acquisition, improving staff retention, or increasing omnichannel data-driven engagement, the ENTERTAINER business delivers tangible ROI in addition to invaluable analytics and insights.For media inquiries or partnership information, contact:π§ ...π dbinvesting

