Kuwait National Guard, Saudi Military Attache Discuss Bilateral Coop.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Undersecretary Lieutenant General Hashem Al-Refaie met on Tuesday with the Saudi Military Attache Brigadier General Farhan Al-Shathri, to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation between the KNG and military institutions in Saudi Arabia.
According to a statement by Kuwait National Guard, the meeting was attended by senior commanders, and Al-Refaie conveyed greetings from KNG Chief Sheikh Mubarak Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and KNG Deputy Chief Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Sabah, emphasizing the deep-rooted historical ties and strong relations between the two countries.
The talks focused on enhancing military cooperation and addressing key issues of mutual interest between the two countries, it added. (end)
